By Elizabeth Mburugu



Technical University of Kenya (TUK) yesterday held champions Strathmore University Gladiators to a 1-1 draw in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier league match at City Park.





Captain Moses Obushuru scored the equaliser to pick a point for TUK, who have not impressed this season in the top tier.



The Gladiators took the lead through Festus Onyango, but once again failed to pick up as they settled for their fifth draw.



The stalemate saw them remain eleventh on the log.



Strathmore captain Francis Kariuki remained optimistic saying that they were still hopeful of finishing in the top ten.

“We are determined to finish in a top ten position but it all depends on what we do in our remaining matches. We played well today, but our finishing was blunt and we hope to work on that ahead of our remaining matches,” Kariuki said.



Strathmore settled into the match well and controlled the proceedings from the onset.



Onyango who is the top scorer looked determined to add to his tally leading Strathmore’s onslaught as they pushed for their opening goal.



However, relegation bound TUK were not ready to go down without a fight and they guarded their back line well often thwarting the opponent’s effort to breach their territory.



