By BRIAN YONGA





Mike Malungu (left) of Western Jaguars celebrate a goal against Multimedia University with teammates during their play-off match at City Park Stadium on February 25, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Western Jaguars Saturday upset former champions Sikh Union Nairobi 3-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Goals from Adan Ayuku, Kevin Machindi and Brian Onditi gave the visitors the crucial win in the top-flight encounter.



Importantly, the win saw the Kakamega-based side move further away from the relegation zone. Jaguars are now placed 11th with 24 points, four clear of the relegation zone.



A week after ending leaders Kenya Police’s unbeaten run in the league, Jaguars continue to hit form at the crucial time.



Optimistic



The results have left their Ken Ashimosi optimistic that they can finish in a respectable position.



“Two crucial wins and our safety in the league is almost guaranteed. We just need to continue with the same spirit in the coming matches,” the coach said.



Jaguars, who won a relegation play-off at the beginning of the season, have a chance to move into eighth place should they beat champions Strathmore University Sunday.



Bottom-placed Technical University of Kenya’s chances of remaining in the top flight remain slim as they drew 1-1 with the Gladiators in another men’s top-flight match at the same venue.



Festus Onyango fired the students ahead in the 18th minute but the debutantes hit back in the 28th minute through skipper Moses Obushuru’s field goal.



