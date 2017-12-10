Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Hot Jaguars maul Simba in national league game

Published on Sunday, 10 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 28
View Comments

By BRIAN YONGA


Mike Malungu (left) of Western Jaguars celebrate a goal against Multimedia University with teammates during their play-off match at City Park Stadium on February 25, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Western Jaguars Saturday upset former champions Sikh Union Nairobi 3-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.



Goals from Adan Ayuku, Kevin Machindi and Brian Onditi gave the visitors the crucial win in the top-flight encounter.

Importantly, the win saw the Kakamega-based side move further away from the relegation zone. Jaguars are now placed 11th with 24 points, four clear of the relegation zone.

A week after ending leaders Kenya Police’s unbeaten run in the league, Jaguars continue to hit form at the crucial time.

Optimistic

The results have left their Ken Ashimosi optimistic that they can finish in a respectable position.

“Two crucial wins and our safety in the league is almost guaranteed. We just need to continue with the same spirit in the coming matches,” the coach said.

Jaguars, who won a relegation play-off at the beginning of the season, have a chance to move into eighth place should they beat champions Strathmore University Sunday.

Bottom-placed Technical University of Kenya’s chances of remaining in the top flight remain slim as they drew 1-1 with the Gladiators in another men’s top-flight match at the same venue.

Festus Onyango fired the students ahead in the 18th minute but the debutantes hit back in the 28th minute through skipper Moses Obushuru’s field goal.

Daily Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.