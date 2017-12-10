Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: Belgium defeated Spain 1-0 in a classification match of the Hockey World League Final on Saturday. A first-quarter strike from Sebastian Dockier helped them finish at fifth spot, ahead of Spain - a team they had thrashed earlier in the tournament during the league stage.





The playoff was a chance for Spain to avenge a 0-5 hammering at the hands of Belgium in the round-robin stage. Belgium began the way they are known for - press hard. Sergi Enrique and company were forced to sit deep but the Spaniards were compact in defence, keeping the world no. 2 at bay.



But the Olympic silver medallists were no unrelenting. They kept on pressing and soon Nicolas de Kerpel disposed Spain and rain in with intent to pass the ball from the right flank to Dockier who in quick time controlled and hammered the ball inside the cage, putting Belgium ahead in the fourth minute. Despite an early lead, the Red Lions continued their aggression and kept their hunt for another goal before Spain got their act together. After struggling to clear the ball from their half, they finally pushed ahead with youngster Enrique Gonzalez at the centre, creating two chances to score.



They even won two penalty corners but the first one was easily blocked and they tried a variation with the second, looking from a deflection with a slider but Loick Luypaert blocked the move. Right after the start of second quarter, it started raining and suddenly the value of 1-0 lead by Belgium who topped pool A before losing to India the quarters, increased in case the conditions become difficult, as was the case on Friday when both Netherlands and Argentina recorded 1-0 victories each. But it wasn't as heavier, so the conditions didn't change dramatically. However, the first half ended with Belgium holding on to their lead.



Spain looked a lot better in the second half. They created more opportunities with Belgian goalkeeper making two good saves. However, the finishing wasn't up to the mark. There was a clear chance in the third quarter that went abegging. They had another chance in the final quarter when Alvaro Iglesias sent a cross from the backline but evaded a diving Gonzalez and Pau Quemada who were right in the front of the cage. They were playing without a goalkeeper in the final moments but failed to find the equaliser.



The Times of India