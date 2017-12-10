

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Argentina will meet Australia in the final of the Hockey World League on Sunday following Gonzalo Peillat’s single corner goal to defeat India in their semi-final on Friday.





Mannheimer HC’s Peillat fired home a rocket two minutes into the second quarter for a narrow lead that they would hold through to the final whistle.



“I’m very proud of our performance today as it was tough out there”, said Argentina goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi after the match. “We played a smart game, scored a good goal and defended really well.”



Regarding the reliability of Gonzalo Peillat from penalty corner situations, who scored from his only opportunity, Vivaldi said: “The last two games, he hasn’t had any chances, and we know it is really important for our system that he gets those opportunities. Today we get one corner and he scores, so we are really happy as a team and also for him.”



The Kookaburras, meanwhile, saw off an understrength Germany who could only field 13 players – including goalkeeper Mark Appel outfield – due to illness.



Australia overcame stern resistance from Germany to emerge with a 3-0 win to maintain their hopes of defending the Hockey World League title that they won in Lucknow two years ago.



Despite the limited resources, Die Honamas produced a startling performance, matching their opponents in the opening period and coming close to opening the scoring with a penalty corner that was brilliantly saved by the outstretched foot of Australia goalkeeper Tyler Lovell.



Germany’s depleted squad reached half time scoreless but found the third and fourth quarters tough going as the constant Australian running began to take its toll on rapidly tiring legs.



Germany’s stubborn resistance finally broke with three minutes of the third quarter remaining, with Dylan Wotherspoon smashing a glorious backhand strike into the bottom corner from a tight angle following a period of dominance from the mighty Kookaburras. Jeremy Hayward and Tom Wickham sealed the deal.



“I think we can be proud of our performance today”, said Germany’s Philipp Huber (another Mannheim player), who was named Man of the Match. “We came into the game thinking that we had nothing to lose. It was tight sometimes, and we thought if we could score a corner maybe we could get ahead but it wasn’t to be.”



The Netherlands finished seventh with a 1-0 win over England while Belgium beat Spain 1-0 for fifth. For the Belgians, they won four out of five games and were unbeaten in normal time throughout the competition, making for a frustrating final outcome.



India will seek their first normal time win of the competition in the bronze medal match on Sunday when they play Germany.



Euro Hockey League media release