Stats Speak: Head to head of today’s matches in Bhubaneswar
By B.G.Joshi (India) and John Sanders(Australia)
Australia vesus Argentina at a glance
|
Particulars
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Total
|
47
|
37
|
4
|
6
|
In HWL(2014)
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
In Title match
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Last Played
|
Bhubaneswar CT ,2014,QF,Australia wins 4-2
India versus Germany at a glance
|
Particulars
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Total
|
97
|
18
|
26
|
53
|
In HWL(2014)
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
In Bronze Medal
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Last Played
|
Bhubaneswar HWL,,2017,Pool,Germany wins 2-0
Fieldhockey.com