Stats Speak: Head to head of today’s matches in Bhubaneswar

Published on Sunday, 10 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
By B.G.Joshi (India) and John  Sanders(Australia)

Australia vesus Argentina  at a glance

Particulars

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Total

47

37

4

6

In  HWL(2014)

1

1

0

0

In  Title match

0

0

0

0

Last  Played

Bhubaneswar   CT ,2014,QF,Australia wins 4-2

 India versus Germany  at a glance

Particulars

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Total

97

18

26

53

In  HWL(2014)

4

1

2

1

In  Bronze  Medal

2

1

0

1

Last  Played

Bhubaneswar HWL,,2017,Pool,Germany wins 2-0

