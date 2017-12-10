Australia-Argentina final tonight; India-Germany to fight for bronze



Indervir Grewal





Niklas Bruns of Germany and Tristan White of Australia (yellow) vie for the ball during the semifinal at Bhubaneswar on Saturday. PTI



Australia beat a handicapped Germany 3-0 to set up the title clash against Argentina in the Hockey World League Final. Germany, already one man short after Timur Oruz returned home due to injury, played with 13 men as four of their players were taken ill on Friday night.





Germany played without captain Martin Haner, Christopher Ruhr, Julius Meyer and Marco Miltkau. Stand-in captain Mats Grambusch said they were not aware of the nature of the illness. Coach Stefan Kermas said it was not too serious but the four were in no condition to play.



With two goalkeepers in the team, there was only one outfield substitute player. “We had only one substitution,” said Grambusch. “The team showed a lot of courage and determination.”



Despite the handicap, Germany held on till the 42nd minute when Dylan Wotherspoon put Australia ahead with a reverse shot. It was still an even contest with Germany pushing for the equaliser. But sensing that the Germans were tiring, Australia upped the ante. They earned a penalty corner in the 48th minute and Jeremy Hayward’s drag-flick was deflected high into the net off a German stick.



With 10 minutes still to go, Germany took a brave decision to withdraw their goalkeeper for an extra outfield player. They put pressure on Australia’s defence, but without a substitution, their growing weariness became evident. In the last minute, a counterattack saw Aran Zalewski run past one tired German defender and shoot at goal. But the goal was given to Tom Wickham, who had gotten the last touch.



With Germany playing hosts India in the bronze medal match on Sunday, Grambusch hoped the four players would be able to return. “Right now, I am not thinking about that (tomorrow’s match). I am frustrated. My legs are dead,” said Grambusch.



There have already been reports of a few English and Dutch players falling ill with stomach issues.



