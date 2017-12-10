Ben Somerford







Kookaburras coach Colin Batch says his side are out to “write their own history” ahead of the FIH Men’s World League Final decider against Argentina in Bhubaneswar.





World number two Australia, who are the reigning World League champions, take on the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists and world number one Argentina from 1am AEDT on Monday live on Fox Sports.



The Kookaburras side which missed out on a medal in Rio has vastly changed, with Batch taking over as coach last December.



Batch said the new group wasn’t burdened by Australia’s rich history of success but was determined to create their own story.



“We’re hoping to write our own history,” Batch said.



“We’re going out to win tournaments not to defend tournaments.



“We’ve approached it in a positive way all along knowing we’ve got a lot to learn.”



Batch added: “We’ve turned ourselves from a developing, emerging team. We’ve moved past that and we want to become a very good team.



“I think this tournament will be the end result of 12 months of hard work.”



Like Australia, Argentina were unconvincing during the pool phase, finishing third in Pool A with one draw and two losses, before storming through the knockout stage.



Batch said the Lions, who defeated India in Friday’s other semi-final, were full of quality and was wary ahead of the final.



“The conditions on Friday night were extremely heavy and Argentina played the conditions beautifully,” he said.



“They did the basics, basic game plan, didn’t play the ball too often in the middle, used the high ball effectively.



“We haven’t played Argentina. They’re the only team in the top sector who we haven’t played so it’ll be great be to finish the year off playing against them.”



The match will be televised live on Fox Sports. Follow @Kookaburras and #HWL2017 on Twitter for live commentary of the final.



Hockey Australia media release