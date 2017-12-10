Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras have qualified for the FIH Men’s World League Final decider after a resounding 3-0 win over Germany in the semi-finals in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night (local time).





Second-half goals from Dylan Wotherspoon, Jeremy Hayward and Tom Wickham sealed the win.



Australia, who are reigning World League champions, will face Argentina in the final at 1am AEDT on Monday.



The match had been deadlocked at 0-0 at half-time before the Kookaburras scored three second-half goals to secure their place in the final.



Germany, depleted by injuries, had caused Australia danger in the first half, with goalkeeper Tyler Lovell keeping them at bay.



The Kookaburras responded in the second half, with Eddie Ockenden forcing a good save from Tobias Walter in the 35th minute after good lead-up play from Junior Player of the Match Lachlan Sharp.



Australia hit the lead in the 42nd minute when Daniel Beale found Wotherspoon, who produced an expert reverse stick finish to give the Kookaburras the lead.



The Kookaburras doubled their lead in the 48th minute when 100-gamer Jeremy Hayward fired home a deflected drag flick from a penalty corner.



Germany rallied in the light of the deficit, but Australia sealed the win when Aran Zalewski broke forward and found Tom Wickham to convert from point blank range to secure the win.



The result seals Australia spots in the decider as they seek to defend their World League title which they won in the 2015.



Hockey Australia media release