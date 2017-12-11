HOCKEYtoday.cc will be a platform for hockey coaches from all over the world with one goal : #sharetheknowledge !





Therefore we will offer 4 services:

1. Coach Catalog : a free and public library of drills, exercises and all kinds of knowhow for coaches.

2. Coach Conference : our first ever Coach Conference is scheduled for the 15th of December 2017.

3. Coach Chat : one-on-one video chats with renowned coaches answering the questions put to them by our members - starting in January of 2018, following our Coach Conference.

4. Coach Courses : online coach courses will be offered by the end of 2018.



Coach Conference at 2017-12-15



We will be hosting the first ever online Coach Conference on Friday the 15th of December 2017. It will be hosted fully online so coaches have no need for travel if they want to attend...



HOCKEYtoday.cc will offer a full day of keynote and workshops starting at 9am UK time, 10 am European time, afternoon in Asia, early evening in Australia and unfortunately very early for the American continent. But for those who will not be able to follow us live, if they register they can also watch everything on demand when it suits them...



We start the day off with our keynote delivered by none other than a true legend in hockey coaching: Ric Charlesworth. He will be talking about team building and how to create a championship team. If interested coaches have some of their own questions for this legendary coach, they can join us live and ask them at the Q&A after his presentation.

The keynote presentation will be followed by several short but entertaining workshops:



Pirmin Blaak (NED) : the goalie from the Netherlands & owner of Goalieworks on goalkeeping.

Santi Freixa (ESP) : only yesterday a fierce forward for Spain, today a promising coach in the Netherlands talks about scoring.

Laurine Delforge (BEL) : a talented lawyer and the youngest umpire at the World Cup and women’s final in Rio explains about communication with an umpire.

Mark Cairns (SCO) : the COO from Coach Logic and a former rugby international talks on what we in hockey can learn from video analysis done the rugby way.

Annemieke Griffin-Zijerveld (USA/NED) : Performance Psychologist will tell us more about coaching mental toughness.

Justin Reid Ross (RSA) : penalty corner specialist for South Africa and player for Amsterdam in the Netherlands & Delhi Wave Riders in the HIL will present his views about the drag flick.



So HOCKEYtoday.cc invites all ambitious hockey coaches from all over the world to get on board and #sharetheknowledge ;)



Registration at the website of HOCKEYtoday.cc is possible for free if you only want to consult the Coach Catalog, the free library of drills, exercises and knowhow. Or coaches can register for a discounted one time fee of 25 euro (normal fee would be 50 euro) to register for the Coach Conference next Friday the 15th of December 2017. Finally interested coaches can also choose to join the Coach Club for a small monthly or annual fee to enjoy full access to all of our Coach Conferences (twice a year) and all Coach Chat sessions throughout the year.



The concept, endorsed by the FIH Academy from the international hockey federation, is launched by Bernardo Fernandes from self-pass.com and Ernst Baart from be-hockey.com. HOCKEYtoday.cc is all about the “sharing is caring” mantra and in this case more specifically about #sharetheknowledge ! They want to provide hockey coaches all over the world and from all levels (if you’re ambitious and eager to learn) a platform to learn from the best and to share our knowhow among each other.



HOCKEYtoday.cc media release