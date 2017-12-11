Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

Dunross Prep, Sujo’s top Siu-Butt hockey festival

Published on Monday, 11 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments

Nigel Simon


The Sujo’s Private School girls’ team proudly display their trophies and medals won at the Stacey Siu-Butt Primary School Hockey Tournament last week.

Dunross Preparatory School (boys) and Sujo’s Private School (girls) captured the titles when the Stacey Siu-Butt Primary Schools Indoor Hockey Tournament came off at Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook, on Sunday last.



In the boys’ decider of the 15-team competition, Dunross inspired by the eventual Most Valuable Player award recipient, Adam Wyatt edged out Eshe’s Learning Centre ‘B’ 3-2 via penalty-strokes shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.

In the boys’ third placed match, Eshe’s Learning Centre ‘A’ whipped Holy Name 4-1. The 11-team girls’ tournament ended in a lopsided contest with Sujo’s Private School powered by most-goalscorer Toni Campbell-Warren hammered Eshe’s Learning Centre, 6-0.

Briggs Preparatory School took third place in the girls’ competition courtesy a 3-0 blanking of Newtown ‘A’.

The Trinidad Guardian

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.