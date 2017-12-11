Nigel Simon





The Sujo’s Private School girls’ team proudly display their trophies and medals won at the Stacey Siu-Butt Primary School Hockey Tournament last week.



Dunross Preparatory School (boys) and Sujo’s Private School (girls) captured the titles when the Stacey Siu-Butt Primary Schools Indoor Hockey Tournament came off at Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook, on Sunday last.





In the boys’ decider of the 15-team competition, Dunross inspired by the eventual Most Valuable Player award recipient, Adam Wyatt edged out Eshe’s Learning Centre ‘B’ 3-2 via penalty-strokes shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.



In the boys’ third placed match, Eshe’s Learning Centre ‘A’ whipped Holy Name 4-1. The 11-team girls’ tournament ended in a lopsided contest with Sujo’s Private School powered by most-goalscorer Toni Campbell-Warren hammered Eshe’s Learning Centre, 6-0.



Briggs Preparatory School took third place in the girls’ competition courtesy a 3-0 blanking of Newtown ‘A’.



