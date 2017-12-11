By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Pahang and Sabah are the first two boys’ teams to reach the second round of the 1MAS National Under-14 Hockey Championships.





Both sides registered their third straight wins yesterday. Pahang, gunning for their third title, edged Perlis 1-0 in Group A at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Former champions Sabah chalked up a convincing 6-3 win over Terengganu.



Pahang, who outplayed Kelantan 4-1 and Melaka 2-0 in their first two matches, wrap up their group fixtures against Penang today.



Skipper Muhammad Fazril Lokman scored off a penalty corner in the ninth minute in the 1-0 win over Perlis.



Pahang coach Muhd Sufian Mohamed said they played an all-out attacking game against Perlis but only managed to score one goal.



“We missed a number of open chances. My players were looking a bit tired in the last few minutes and Perlis failed to score from the chances they created. As we have qualified for the second round, I’ll rest some players in the match against Penang,” said Sufian.



Sabah, who edged Negri Sembilan 1-0 and Kuala Lumpur 2-1 in the first two matches, went two up after just eight minutes against Terengganu.



Mohamad Syafiq Lamatta sounded the board off a penalty corner in the sixth minute. Two minutes later, Muhammad Daniel Hakim Yusaini also found the target off another penalty corner.



Terengganu pulled one back via Muhammad Harizh Iman Chairil Anwar in the 18th minute.



Sabah then scored three more through Chyreal Harvie Ahinin (29th), Muhammad Izaz Afdhaal (35th) and Herryzolly Peter (42nd) to take a 5-1 lead. Terengganu narrowed the gap with two goals through Engku Amirul Idhan Engku Ibrahim (44th) and Mohamad Hadrie Mohd Hasnu (49th).



Syafiq Lamatta hit Sabah’s sixth goal in the 50th minute, making no mistake from a penalty corner.



Sabah, who finished fourth last year, will complete their group fixtures against Kedah tomorrow.



Sabah coach Hasrul Jideh was impressed with his team’s display.



“We have secured our place in the second round, and we’ll beat Kedah to keep our 100% record,” said Hasrul.



The Star of Malaysia