Relegation-threatened side delivers when it matters most with double victories on the road.



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Western Jaguar Allan Mabit(l) and Strathmore Clayson Luvanda fight for the ball (Jenipher Wachie.Standard)



Western Jaguars reaped big from their weekend's visit to City Park as they gained maximum points from double victory against former holders Nairobi Sikh Union and reigning champions Strathmore University Gladiators.





Perhaps having gained confidence from their 1-0 win against league leaders Kenya Police, Jaguars were unstoppable as they downed the two giants to chalk their third straight victory and eighth this season.



The wins enhanced their chances of escaping this season's relegation axe. Jaguars captain Dan Kuya said they are seeking to earn points from their remaining fixtures and land a respectable finish.



"We have had an unstable season but we won't let it define how we end the season," Kuya said.



He added that even as they return to their base in Kakamega and focus on their remaining matches, they have gained more confidence.



"Our last three matches have been against the best teams in the country.



"We have won against sides that have lifted the league titles in different seasons and it has boosted our confidence. We now believe that we also equal to task."



Jaguars announced their presence in the city with a resounding 3-0 win against 2012 winners Nairobi Sikh Union. They completed a successful weekend out with a 2-0 win against champions Strathmore.



Adan Ayuku, Kelvin Machinji and Brian Onditi were on target against Sikh Union; in the second, 44th and 45th minutes for the crucial points.



