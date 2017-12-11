By BRIAN YONGA





Leon Magomere of Greensharks (left) and Oliver Echenje of Kenya Police tussle for the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on December 10, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Police came from a goal down to beat Greensharks 2-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at the City Park Stadiium, Nairobi on Sunday.





Chris Wokila had fired the Sharks ahead in the sixth minute after finishing a swift move, however Police responded with goals from Amos Barkibir and Calvins Kanu.



The result took the leaders to 64 points, 13 ahead of second placed Butali Sugar Warriors. It was the perfect response for Police, whose unbeaten run was brought to an end after a 1-0 loss away to Western Jaguars last weekend.



Police coach Kenneth Kaunda praised his charges mental ability after the match.



"It was a hard fought win and a nice response after last weekend's loss. That is what champions are made of, been able to pick themselves up after been down," Kaunda said.



Police can inch closer to their first title since 2013 with victory against bottom placed Technical University of Kenya on Jamhuri Day.



Elsewhere, Amira Sailors' chances of a top-two finish suffered a blow yesterday after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Vikings in a Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match.



Vikings took a deserved lead in the 18th minute through Sarah Bonareri's field goal.



Sailors should have levelled in the 25th minute but Pauline Naise saw penalty flick saved by Vikings keeper Winnie Kiprop.



They eventually levelled through Yvonne Madowo, who sounded the boards following a short corner. Sailors had chances to win the game but were let down by poor finishing and excellent saves from Kiprop.



Sailors coach Linet Onyango lamented the two dropped notes, expressing her disappointment after lethargic display from her charges.



"To be fair, this was not a good performance from our charges. All our systems did not work and we were not even goal-hungry. I hope we can show more fighting spirit against Telkom on Tuesday," Onyango told Nation Sport.



The win took Sailors to second spot in the table with 34 points displacing United States International University of Africa (USIU-A). The students, who are also on 34 points, drop to third due to an inferior goal difference but have played two less games than the Sailors.



Vikings coach Clyde Mmbaha said her side was unlucky not to walk away with the three points.



"I think we should have buried the game before halftime but we allowed them to come back and it feels more like a loss than a point gained, " Mmbaha said.



His side remain in sixth place with 21 points.



In the men's Premier League, Western Jaguars ended their tour of the city with a 2-0 win over champions Strathmore University Gladiators. Wayne Kipkorir scored in the fifth and 22nd minutes to steer the Kakamega -based side to victory.



Jaguars had on Saturday beaten former champions Sikh Union 3-0 at the same venue and the six points left Jaguars team manager Ian Wasike purring.



"I think we are just about safe from relegation and we now focus on finishing as high as possible, " Wasike said.



Jaguars are now placed eighth with 27 points after their weekend exploits.



In Nakuru, the hosts recorded a 3-0 win over the visiting Parklands. Sammy Ciira hit a brace with Caleb Kinjo adding the other.



In the women's Premier League, Multimedia University lost 3-1 away to Mombasa Sports Club. Esther Mwikali fired the hosts ahead at the quarter mark after converting a penalty flick. The visitors hit back through Shirlen Nabifwo after 22 minutes.



However, goals from Emma Uchi and Margaret Akinyi condemned the students.



Daily Nation