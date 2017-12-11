

Photo by Duncan Gray



At the end of the second day`s play in the Scottish Women`s National League 1 campaign, Dundee Wanderers are in pole position, one point ahead of Milne Craig Clydesdale Western, Grove Menzieshill and Edinburgh University, although the last two sides have played a game more.





Wanderers confirmed their status as favourites to retain their title with a 6-1 win over Tayside rivals Grove Menzieshill in today`s opening fixture in Perth.



Jamie Lyon had the audacity to open the scoring for Grove Menzieshill in just six minutes, thereafter it was all Wanderers. There were two goals each for Ruth Blaikie and Emily Dark, Sam Sangster and Jessica Ross provided the others as the champions fired in six in reply.



However, the champions certainly did not have it all their own way in their second outing against Edinburgh University, they dropped their first points of the season in a 3-3 draw.



Teenager Ruth Blaikie put the Taysiders in front, Bridie Marlow levelled for the students, but two minutes before the interval Blaikie gave her side a narrow 2-1 lead. Midway through the second half Becky Dru equalised for Edinburgh. Wanderers believed they had sewn up the three points when Sam Sangster launched the ball into the roof of the net at a penalty corner after a switch by Emily Dark. However, the students kept their composure, they were awarded an overtime penalty corner and Dru scored with a direct shot for a share of the points.



The Edinburgh students celebrated their upset by beating bottom side Kelburne 9-0 in their second outing, Hanna McKie (3) and two each for Marlow and Louise Campbell were the main scorers.



Milne Craig Clydesdale Western also opened with a convincing 6-1 win over Wildcats. The Titwood-based outfit raced into a six goal lead, Margery Justice notched a hat-trick and there were also goals for Millie Steiger, Kayleigh Justice and Laura Mann.



The Glasgow side followed up with a 9-1 win over CALA Edinburgh with two goals each for sisters Kayleigh and Margery Justice along with Susie Gilman.



CALA collected their second win of the tournament with a 4-1 win over bottom side Bromac Kelburne, Emma Davie was top scorer with a double.



In their final game CALA lost 4-2 to Grove Menzieshill for their second win of the day and joint second position in the table. The Taysiders were two up at the interval with Jude McMullan and Katie Stott on target. Jamie Lyon and former Scotland player Ailsa Wyllie doubled Grove Menzieshill`s tally in the second half while Amie Russell and Davie replied for the Edinburgh side.





Photo by Duncan Gray



Hillhead lost their unbeaten record after going down 2-1 to Grove Menzieshill in their first game of the day. It started well enough for the Glasgow side when Wendy Andrew gave them the lead in seven minutes. Back came the Taysiders, Ali Glasse-Davies totally reversed the scoreline with two penalty strikes inside three minutes to put the Dundonians 2-1 ahead. There was no further scoring in the second half and Grove Menzieshill doubled their points tally to six.



Hillhead did put some more points on the board after a 3-3 draw with Wildcats. The Glasgow side were 2-1 ahead at the break with penalty corner strikes by Zoe Irvine and Jennifer Sinclair, Molly Godfrey replied for the Wildcats. But the Auchenhowie side took the second half through Lucy Findlay and Emma McDiarmid although Wendy Andrew levelled for Hillhead with two minutes to go.



Scottish Hockey Union media release