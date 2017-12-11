Abbie Russell goal enough to give students victory over Ards at Belfield



Mary Hannigan





Harlequins recovered from going a goal down away to Loreto to eventually win 3-1. Photograph: Photograph Ryan Byrne/Inpho



There was no change to the top three in the Hockey League table after the weekend’s games, Pegasus holding on to third despite their fixture against Belfast Harlequins being postponed, while UCD and Cork Harlequins both won again.





Ards, though, made the students work hard for their victory at Belfield on Saturday, the game decided by a first-half goal from Abbie Russell after good work from Bethany Barr.



Harlequins, meanwhile, recovered from going a goal down away to Loreto, Sarah Torrans the scorer, to win 3-1. Róisín Upton had the Cork side level by half-time before final quarter goals from Michelle Barry and Naomi Carroll sealed the points.



Railway Union also came from behind to beat Pembroke Wanderers 3-2 at Serpentine Avenue, a result that moved them above Ards in to fourth.



Alice Ward gave the home side an early lead but scores from Hannah de Burgh Whyte and Jean McDonnell had Railway 2-1 up by half-time. Orla Macken levelled for Pembroke, but a Kate Lloyd goal clinched it for Railway.



But Pembroke managed to pick up a win come Sunday against Monkstown to lift them out of the bottom two, Aisling Naughton getting the only goal of the game.



Monkstown, though, got off the points mark on Saturday when they beat Trinity 2-1 with goals from Christine Quinlan and Caitríona McGilp.



Hockey League: Saturday: Loreto 1 (S Torrans), Cork Harlequins 3 (R Upton, M Barry, N Carroll); UCD 1 (A Russell), Ards 0; Pembroke Wanderers 2 (A Ward, O Macken), Railway Union 3 (H de Burgh Whyte, J McDonnell, K Lloyd); Monkstown 2 (C Quinlan, C McGilp), Trinity 1 (A Long). Pegasus v Belfast Harlequins, postponed. Sunday: Pembroke Wanderers 1 (A Naughton), Monkstown 0.



