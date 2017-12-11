Pembroke and Hermes-Monkstown both scored important victories in their bids to avoid relegation from the women’s EY Hockey League over a weather-curtailed weekend.





For Hermes-Monkstown, they finally got their first points of the season as they beat Trinity 2-1 at the Merrion Fleet Arena. Christine Quinlan and Caitriona McGilp – two players who have won national titles with both UCD and Hermes – used their experience to guide the side, with Quinlan scoring the first and McGilp the clinching goal.



They were their first goals since September in the league, ending a tough run of form and reducing their gap to ninth place from four points down to two by the end of Sunday’s play.



Indeed, it could have been even better had they got something from their game on Sunday against Pembroke – brought forward from December 16 – but succumed to a 1-0 defeat with Aisling Naughton getting the only goal.



Pembroke had lost their Saturday derby against near neighbours Railway Union 3-2 with Kate Lloyd netting the crucial winner with 11 minutes to go. Nonetheless, their Sunday win moves them out of the relegation playoff place, dropping Trinity to ninth spot.



At the top, Abbie Russell’s first quarter finish kept UCD clear at the top as they beat Ards 1-0. It leaves them a point ahead of Cork Harlequins in the rankings. Quins came from a goal down to beat Loreto at a hastily switched tie from Beaufort to Booterstown due to the Dublin club’s first choice pitch being frozen.



Sarah Torrans had Loreto in front but Roisin Upton equalised from a corner before Michelle Barry and Naomi Carroll won the 3-1 tie in the closing quarter.



On the men’s side, just one game beat the weather with Monkstown drawing 2-2 with Glenanne. Town – back to close to full strength – led twice via Guy Sarratt and Andrew Ward but Shane O’Donoghue levelled the game twice.



It extends Glenanne’s lead at the top to four points but will give chasers Three Rock Rovers, Lisnagarvey and Pembroke a boost as they look to close the gap.



EY Hockey League results:



Men

EY Hockey League: Monkstown 2 (G Sarratt, A Ward) Glenanne 2 (S O’Donoghue 2)

Postponed: Lisnagarvey v Annadale, Banbridge v Cookstown



Women

EY Hockey League

Saturday: Loreto 1 (S Torrans) Cork Harlequins 3 (R Upton, M Barry, N Carroll); Hermes-Monkstown 2 (C Quinlan, C McGilp) Trinity 1 (A Long); Pembroke 2 (A Ward, O Macken) Railway Union 3 (H de Burgh Whyte, J McDonnell, K Lloyd); UCD 1 (A Russell) Ards 0



Sunday: Pembroke 1 (A Naughton) Monkstown 0



Postponed: Pegasus v Belfast Harlequins



Women’s EYHL – day eight round-up



Saturday:



Loreto 1 (S Torrans) Cork Harlequins 3 (R Upton, M Barry, N Carroll)



Two final quarter goals put free-scoring Cork Harlequins in the frame for their fifth win of the season with a 3-1 win at a tie quickly switched to St Andrew’s due to a frozen pitch at Beaufort, keeping up their chase of leaders UCD.



Sarah Torrans put Loreto – who had Nicci Daly in their squad – 1-0 up six minutes before half-time but the lead was brief with Roisin Upton scoring a low drag-flick, ensuring parity at half-time.



It remained that way until 15 minutes from time from play via Michelle Barry and Naomi Carroll secured all three points three minutes later.



Monkstown 2 (C Quinlan, C McGilp) Trinity 1 (A Long)



Monkstown ground out their first win of the women’s EY Hockey League campaign, tightening things up at the bottom of the table ahead of another big game on Sunday when they face Pembroke.



Christine Quinlan’s deflected shot from a penalty corner handed them their first goal since the opening day of the campaign after six blanks. They were also bouyed by the arrival of South African Under-21 Natalie Esteves who almost prompted a second with a great ball to Caitriona McGilp who shot just wide.



Liz Murphy kept them narrowly in front with some great saves before Ailish Long got it back to 1-1 with 20 minutes to go from a well-worked corner, setting up a tense final phase of the game.



But McGilp settled the game when she buried a corner with 11 minutes left, a vital win that reduces the gap to ninth place Pembroke ahead of their key Sunday showdown. Trinity are also back in range, two points above them.



Pembroke 2 (A Ward, O Macken) Railway Union 3 (H de Burgh Whyte, J McDonnell, K Lloyd)



Railway Union moved into the top four in the women’s EY Hockey League for the first time his season as Kate Lloyd scored with 10 minutes to go to win the Dublin 4 derby. Pembroke had the services of Emily Beatty and Gillian Pinder, giving them an extra impetus and they went ahead in the 15th minute.



Beatty created it when her shot came off goalkeeper Riona Norton and Alice Ward finished the second phase nicely. Hannah de Burgh Whyte equalised 10 minutes later when she got the final shot off from a corner to make it 1-1.



Jean McDonnell put Railway in front seven minutes after half-time but Pembroke were not going away easily and they were level when former Railway player Orla Macken with an excellent strike from a corner.



Lloyd finished off a Railway corner move, though, to win it soon after in spite of a concerted late Pembroke charge.



UCD 1 (A Russell) Ards 0



Abbie Russell’s 12th minute goal retained UCD’s slim lead at the top of the women’s EY Hockey League with a 1-0 win over Ards at Belfield. The students welcomed back Ellen Curran after injury but were without Sarah Robinson and Sara Twomey.



Nonetheless, they got off to a great start as Russell pounced following a good build-up from Bethany Barr and a good umpire’s advantage to allow the chance. UCD had the best of the play for the most part with Katie Mullan instrumental in driving them forward while Chloe Brown was key for Ards when they countered late in the half.



Naomi McKnight was in fine form in the Ards, making some great stops as Deirdre Duke and Mullan peppered the Ards goal as time wore on but just the single goal stood between the teams at the final whistle.



Sunday: Pembroke 1 (A Naughton) Hermes-Monkstown 0



Aisling Naughton scored against her former club to give Pembroke a big boost, lifting them out of the relegation playoff place and into eighth place, leaving Hermes-Monkstown bottom over the Christmas break.



They made the best of the early exchanges with Erika Hinkson seeing a corner move deflected wide before Naughton got on the end of Gillian Pinder’s shot with a lovely finish for the only goal.



Pembroke carried that lead into half-time and went close to another when Hinkson intercepted between the two centre halves but Liz Murphy kept out her strike. Hermes-Monkstown awoke to draw Iseult Cambay into a couple of saves but Pembroke remained the more attacking force for much of the tie and grasped the three points.



Men’s EYHL report



Monkstown 2 (G Sarratt, A Ward) Glenanne 2 (S O’Donoghue 2)



Shane O’Donoghue struck twice to see Glenanne come back from a goal down twice at the Merrion Fleet Arena to preserve their unbeaten run in the men’s EY Hockey League, drawing 2-2 with Monkstown.



Town welcomed back Stephen and Geoff Cole from injury a week after Davy Carson had returned, bolstering their ranks. They went ahead 15 minutes into the tie when Guy Sarratt dragged a corner into the top right corner. Karl Smith went close to a second but shot wide from Geoff Cole’s cross.



Glenanne were on the rise, though, with Dave Fitzgerald required to make some great double saves before O’Donoghue levelled from his side’s third corner, 1-1 at the break.



Andrew Ward returned Town to the lead in the 40th minute when he rebounded off an Iain Walker save. O’Donoghue levelled once again eight minutes from a corner which fell his way, shooting in on his reverse. The final quarter was end to end but ended with no further goals.



The Glens move a further point clear at the head of the table while Monkstown stay in fifth, four points off the top four after half their matches.



Irish Hockey Association media release