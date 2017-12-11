Paulini Ratulailai





Kobayashi Kurumi (middle) of Japan under 18 attacks against Australian Country during the Fiji Invitational Hockey competition at National Hockey Centre. Picture: RAMA



THE Fiji hockey men's team is definitely heading in a positive way forward to achieve their dream of becoming one of the top teams in the region.





The Australian Country men's team defeated the Fiji President XIII 4-1 in the Fiji Invitational tournament at the National Hockey Centre.



Coach Sara Rogers said the Fijian team definitely surprised them in the first quarter.



"It was tough playing against some big and solid Fijian players.



"They played some really good hockey especially in the first quarter holding our boys in to a nil all which was very tight for our boys," she said.



"They made us work quite hard all throughout the game and this shows that Fiji hockey is really going forward challenging all these big teams.



"We were really impressed with how the Fijian players played."



She added that both teams were a little bit rushed and panicked in the beginning of the game.



"They were a bit nervous coming into a tournament like this and for our team all this boys don't know each other and they just recently met. This is our second game together they were a bit nervous, but they are moving forward."



Roger said in order to improve on the player's skills they always need to be open minded when they were on the field and be alert.



In the other game Japan under-18 defeated Australia Country 6-1.



