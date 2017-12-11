Arnab Lall Seal



BHUBANESWAR: Remember the time when Sachin Tendulkar got hit on the face but still kept playing against Pakistan even with blood oozing out of his nose. You might also remember how Anil Kumble, in 2002, bowled with a broken jaw against the West Indies in Antigua. Then there's also Graeme Smith, who tried to save a Test against Australia by coming down to bat at No. 11 with a broken hand.





On all three occasions, they did the unthinkable. When everybody counted them out, they made their presence felt and by doing so, inspired millions of others. On Sunday, people at the Kalinga Stadium got to witness something similar as India beat Germany 2-1 in the bronze medal match of the Hockey World League Final.



There were only 11 German players who took the field against a full-strength Indian team. Captain Martin Haner, Julius Meyer, Christopher Ruhr and Marco Miltaku were all down with fever from Friday night and didn't feature in the semis against Australia or in the playoff against India. To add to their woes, Dieter Linnekogel and Ferdinand Weinke fell ill from Saturday night.



With Timur Oruz also going back to his country before the semis with an injury, the 11 players played the entire 60 minutes having also played the semifinal against Australia less than 20 hours back. The only exception was Dan Nguyen, who received a green card in the third quarter.



India, meanwhile, were disappointing to say the least. Unlike Germany, they played with a full team but still failed to match them in some of the areas. Sample this: Germany won seven penalty corners compared to India's four. But at the end of the day, it didn't matter much as India won it 2-1 thanks to goals from SV Sunil and Harmanpreet Singh.



It was six minutes into the second quarter that Sunil, finally got his name on the scoresheet in India's fifth match of the tournament. Germany goalkeeper Tobias Walter had made a brilliant save to keep out a powerful reverse flick from Akashdeep Singh. But the rebound went straight to Sunil and he slapped it hard into the net.



After that the home team had numerous chances to sound the board but it wasn't to be.



The Times of India