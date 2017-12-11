Kermas said the players did not want to end the tournament without giving a fight for the bronze medal.Kermas said the players did not want to end the tournament without giving a fight for the bronze medal.



Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: Seven German players missed the crucial bronze medal match against India at the Hockey World League Final on Sunday leaving them with an empty bench for the game. Thus, with no substitutes available, they were forced to play with just 11 players for the entirety of the 60 minutes which they eventually lost 1-2.





While the absence of key players made it difficult for Germany to play their best game, they still put up a brave performance against India before a late goal condemned to a defeat. They had several chances to take the lead during the contest but their coach Stefan Kermas was proud of the effort the team put in.



"I am proud of the way they performed. I just told the guys today that the fighting spirit is more important for me than winning the bronze. These 11 guys put everything they had in the match today and that's what a real team should do. In my eyes, we could have scored three-four goals in the first quarter. It was possible that we could win. It's little bit sad that we didn't win but I am really proud and happy with the way we played without our seven players today," Kermas said after the match.



Two more German players fell ill on Friday joining five others and Kermas said it was strange to have an empty bench behind him during the match. "I never had this kind of situation before this before as a coach. You always had matches where your win was a last-second goal or otherwise. But today with no one sitting at the bench behind me, I'd never [experienced] this in my coaching life. So, it was an extreme, new situation for all of us," he said.



That Germany were playing an important match second day in a row made life even more difficult for their tiring players.



Kermas revealed that the players took the decision to take the field as they did not want to end the tournament without giving a fight for the bronze medal. "It was a team decision that they will play today. It is important that the teams wants to play and win. I asked the boys what do you want to do today and the answer was Stefan we don't want to finish without playing and we are here to play as good as we can. We tried to win every game and that was a team decision. A great spirit in the locker room before the match because they wanted to try to give everything to win this match," the 38-year-old said.



He congratulated Indian team on the win but and said had the luck been a bit on their side, they could have won. "We tried everything we could today and with a little bit more luck in the end, could have won the game. But congratulations to the Indian team for the win. Everything was fine today [on the field] and the boys know what they tried to do today and everybody in the German team can be proud of the performance," he said.



Kermas said they will look at solutions to minimise the danger of such events occurring in the future and expressed his desire to return home with a medal from the World Cup next year, an event that will also be hosted by Bhubaneswar. "Nearly everything is possible if the team spirit and will go in the same direction. The big aim is to win a medal in front of this crowd at the World Cup next year," he signed off.



The Times of India