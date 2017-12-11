

Harmanpreet scored the winning goal for India. , Twitter @HockeyIndia



India beat Germany 2-1 in the Bronze Medal match at the Hockey World League 2017 Final in Bhubaneswar.





India were leading at half time thanks to SV Sunil's strike in 21st minute. The Indian defence did well to hold it going into the break. However, Mark Appel scored the equaliser in the 36th minute to pull Germany back in the match.



Harmanpreet then scored from a penalty corner in the 54th minute to restore the hosts' lead.



India had earlier edged past Belgium in the quarter final match to become the only team to defeat the tournament favourites here. However, the hosts went down 0-1 to Olympic Champions Argentina in the semi-finals of the tournament while battling rain.



A day after India's semi-final defeat, Germany also received a 3-0 defeat in their respective game against World Champions Australia. Germany were down with health issues as four of their top players including captain Martin Haner were under the grip of high fever. Germany are still not confident to play with a full squad on Sunday and are afraid they may be left to face India in the bronze-medal match with a depleted squad.



However, Germany have an upper hand over India as they have already defeated the hosts 0-2 in their last league match of the tournament. Despite being defeated earlier, India would still aim to sign off the tournament on a winning note. Later today, the summit clash is scheduled between defending champions Australia and world no. 1 Argentina.



