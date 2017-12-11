s2h team







India retained bronze after defeating Germany 2-1 in the 3rd Hockey India League Finals in Bhubneswar even as it conceded a goal to Mark Appel, the second goalie who had to play as centre-forward due to seven of its team members could not play on account of injury or fever.





SV Sunil slotted India's solitary first half goal off a rebound from German Goalie for India to change sides with a goal advantage in the bronze medal match of the 3rd Hockey World League final.



Its Akashdeep Singh who sent a withering shot from left side of circle only to see goalie stretching his left leg to deflect the ball, which got deflected straight to top of circle where rushing SV Sunil pushed the ball straight home as the ball was rolling. Its an acrobatic goal at its best.



The German bench did not have original captain Martin Haner, play maker and celebrated star Christopher Ruhr, Julius Meyer, Dieter Linnekogel, Ferdinand Weiknke and Marco Miltkau.



Early in the third quarter, Mark Appel received a cross from right flank and gently pushed inside circle to give jitters for India (1-1). India managed to beat the depleted team when its fourth penalty corner went right.



Harmanpreet Singh struck to the right far corner, which the goalie Walter Tobias anticipated and deflected with his stick, but the ball deflected into the cage for 2-1. The 54th minute goal survived many anxious moments.



India last won bronze at Raipur two years ago beating Netherlands in shoot out after normal time stood as 5-5.



Germany could manage only eleven players for the match as seven has either fever or struck down by injuries. Still, they offered a fight in the first two quarters. They had more attacks and even penalty corners. Germany had six of them in the first half against nil by the hosts. Indian defence was solid that the Germans could not strike any goal out of such huge opportunities.



However, the game was even as Germany did not show any weariness on the field or exchanges. Unexpectedly, three Indians - Rupinder Pal, Mandeep Singh and Sumit -- got yellow card suspensions as if to resonate with the depleted rival! "We had only substitutions. Its pretty tough today. Hope we will get better results in future events", said Mats Grahmbusch



Its Indian goalie Suraj Karkera who did everything at his armory to keep Indian side clean.



"We had chances to score. The team last night decided to play. Am not satisfied as we could have won today", said German coach Niklas Bruns.



Young Player: Harmanpreet Singh

Man of the match: Mats Grahambusch



