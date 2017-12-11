s2h team







These two teams did not shine in the pool stage, but Australia and Argentina lit up the Kalinga stadium and played an incredible kind of hockey befitting the occasion today.





World Cup winners Australia lifted their game many notches above to exceed the high bench mark the Olympic Champions Argentina had set, to retain the Hockey World League crown second time in a trot.



Australia struck twice against a solitary strike by Argentina to win their second successive HWL finals.



It was befitting finale to the the ten-day of high drama and superlative action. Playing against full crowd and ever increasing decibels, Australia went up with precision in penalty corner (1-1) only to see the Argentinean even it out through an acrobatic deflection of crash ball (1-1). If Jeremy Haywards' immaculate penalty corner was a toast, BUGALLO Agustin Bugallo's deflection of a crash ball without seeing the ball but turning it to the far corner of the net, is a master piece goal, which drew masterpiece reaction from his coach Carlos Retegui.



With the 17th and 18th minute goals, the sides changed for lemon time. On resumption, no quarters was given or taken in the third quarter though the scoreboard remained static.



Blake Govers earned a penalty corner using all his consummate skills and then went on to convert two minutes before the hooter (2-1).



Thereafter, Argentina waged a spirited battle to take the game to shoot out.



Australia goalie Taylor Lovell made some exciting saves, even as Juan Lopez missed out twice, once pushed his solo run after snatching the ball from otherwise alert Mark Knowells only push wide and then when a rebound ball ballooned to him, hit out.



Argentina obtained three penalty corners in the space of two minutes after Australia made its second goal, but the Australian defence stood solid. But it appeared against the backdrop of blitzkrieg by Argentina, the match will go to shoot out, but the Australians were thankfully brave and lucky enough to pass out those 120 seconds.



RESULTS – DAY 10

Sunday 10th December 2017

Bronze medal: India 2, Germany 1

Man of the Match: Mats Grambusch (GER)

Junior Player: Harmanpreet Singh (IND)



Final: Argentina 1, Australia 2.

Man of the Match, presented by Odisha New Opportunities: Juan Gilardi (ARG)

Junior Player of the Match, presented by ONGC: Lachlan Sharp (AUS)



Final Standings

1: Australia

2: Argentina 3: India

4: Germany

5: Belgium

6: Spain

7: Netherlands

8: England



Awards

Best Junior Player: Victor Wegnez (BEL)

Best Goalkeeper: Juan Vivaldi (ARG)

Top Scorer: Loick Luypaert (BEL)

Best Player: Mats Grambusch (GER)



