Ben Somerford







Kookaburras captain Mark Knowles is already looking ahead to 2018 after the side’s FIH Men’s Hockey World League triumph over Argentina on Monday morning (AEDT).





The Kookaburras edged the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists 2-1 in Bhubaneswar, with Blake Govers’ 58th minute drag flick from a penalty corner clinching the win.



The triumph concluded a successful back-end to 2017 for the Kookaburras who won the Oceania Cup in Sydney in October and the International Festival of Hockey in Melbourne in November.



The result also means Australia leapfrogs Argentina as the world’s number one ranked side.



Knowles said it was a great sign ahead of a huge 2018 which includes the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April and the World Cup in India in December.



“This is where the World Cup is so it’s the perfect preparation,” Knowles said.



“Our team is moving in the right direction. You’ve got to build each year.



“We know that from the past. We’ve got the Commonwealth Games in April and the World Cup in December.



“It’s a big goal for this group.”



Knowles was thrilled with the triumph, particularly knocking off the Rio Olympics gold medallists who he said had set the benchmark.



“It feels awesome. We came here wanting to play well and not knowing exactly where we were at, wanting to play the best teams in the world,” he said.



“It’s a pretty good advertisement for hockey when the number one team in the world plays the number two.



“The Olympic champions against a team that want to chase them now. They’ve set the bar. I’m so happy.”



The Kookaburras will enjoy a short break before the group gets together in January ahead of the Test series against the Netherlands in Perth and Narrogin.



Tickets are available via Ticketmaster for the Dutch Test series, with the first game in Narrogin on Saturday 27 January.



Hockey Australia media release