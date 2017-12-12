By Aftar Singh





Quick reflexes: Negri Sembilan’s Mohammad Hafizie (right) blocks a shot by Kuala Lumpur’s Mohammad Shafiq during the 1MAS Under-14 tournament at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — ART CHEN/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Last year’s runners-up Johor clawed their way back from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw against Selangor in the boys’ Group B match to qualify for the second round of the 1MAS Under-14 hockey tournament.





Wan Amirul Rifqi Wan Amran gave Selangor the lead in the sixth minute off a field attempt at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



But Muhammad Jeffryzin saved the day for Johor with the equaliser off a penalty corner in the 37th minute.



Johor top the group with eight points from two wins and two draws while Selangor have four points from three matches.



Selangor will wrap up the group fixtures against winless Sarawak today but their chances of reaching the second round looks rather slim.



Perak, who have seven points from three matches, just need a draw against Singapore to pip them.



Johor team manager Hilmi Hafidz Haidir said that his players were tired after the hectic schedule.



“We played four matches in four days and to make things worse, we played Singapore on Sunday at 7pm.



“We only had 15 hours to rest before the match against Selangor today (10am),” said Hilmi.



“Our key player Ronny (Richard) suffered a gash on his right eyebrow against Singapore and received four stitches. But he still played against Selangor.



“We welcome the one day rest tomorrow before starting our challenge in the second round.”



In Group A, Kelantan also took a step closer of a second-round berth after edging Perlis 2-1.



Skipper Ahmad Izzat Safuan Omar gave Kelantan the lead in the fifth minute off a penalty corner before Muhamad Luqman Fauzi doubled the score in the 12th minute off a field attempt.



Muhammad Irfan Ajmal Usfairee narrowed the deficit with a field goal in the 46th minute.



Kelantan have six points from three matches and need a draw against Penang to book their place.



