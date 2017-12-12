Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hertzberger, Harte and de Wijn take up MHL challenge

Published on Tuesday, 12 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 22
©: World Sport Pics

HC Rotterdam’s Jeroen Hertzberger and SV Kampong’s David Harte and Sander de Wijn have all been signed up as part of UniKL’s team for next month’s Malaysian Hockey League.



They will join Australian internationals Glenn Turner, Kieran Govers and Tim Deavin as part of a six-strong set of new additions for the team coached by Arul Selvaraj.

Selvaraj previously worked with Harte during his time in Ireland as national assistant coach and he is looking forward to working with a top set of players this time around.

“We are fortunate to get the services of these players and credit goes to the management as they planned the signings early,” said Selvaraj.

“We are looking forward to a good season and preparations have started with the local players. The foreign signings are expected to report after Christmas.”

On the local front, UniKL have the services of national players Marhan Jalil and Najmi Farizal along with Joel Samuel van Huizen.

Euro Hockey League media release

