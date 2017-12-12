Moiz Munif





Australia under-18 rep Haley Crowhurst in control against Fiji U18 at the National Hockey Centre in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI



THE Fiji Invitational and President's sides conceded heavy defeats at the Oceania Hockey Challenge Cup in Suva yesterday.





Fiji Men's President's XI lost 1-8 to New Zealand President's XI in the second match of the day.



Hector Smith Jr scored the lone goal for the hosts in the encounter which was played under humid conditions.



The invitational side, mostly made up of development players ranging from the ages of 18 to 21, lost to Australian Country 0-9 in the opening match of the day.



Fiji Invitation coach Marcus Hicks said the exposure gained at the tournament would help the players.



"They are playing against players who are bigger than them and at times they get intimated.



"As the games go on the players are getting more motivated and inspired," he said.



The Fiji President's Women team faced Japan under-18 side in the last match of the day.



Japan is the new addition to the Challenge Cup this year.



Yesterday's results: Men's : Japan U21 - 3 NZ President's XI 0, Australian Country 4 Fiji President's XI 1, Japan U21 6 Australian Country 0, 4pm NZ President's XI 8 Fiji President's XI 1 .



Women's: Fiji President's 6 Fiji Invitation U18 - 0, Japan U16 - 6 Australian Country 1, Fiji Invitation 0 Australian Country 9.



The Fiji Times