

Argentina



Argentina are renowned for their flair, passion and power making them one of the most exciting teams in the world.





They have shown that these attributes remain in abundance at the start of a new four year cycle for the squad with some eye-catching performances in 2017, putting them in good stead ahead of 2018 and the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup.



Their star studded side will be hoping to challenge for the trophy once again at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in 2018 but will be strongly tested from the off in a tough pool. They face the formidable Germans as well as the increasingly improved South Africans and Spain making the pool arguably the tightest of all and tickets are proving to be hot property.



Name: Las Leonas

Captain: Delfina Merino

World Ranking: 3

World Cup Wins: 2

Olympic Wins: 0 (2 x Runners up)

Vitality #HWC2018 Pool C: Argentina, Germany, South Africa, Spain



Las Leonas began the year with a 3-1 home series win over New Zealand before heading to the World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg. Argentina cruised to the semi-finals but fell short to Germany and then suffered defeat in their bronze medal match with England.



However they responded in style, bouncing back to win the Pan American Cup winning all their games and comfortably defeating Chile 4-1 in the final.



However they couldn’t win a medal at the World League Finals but ended strongly with a thumping 4-0 win over Germany, earning early bragging rights over their World Cup pool C rivals.



Argentina have a rich World Cup history having won it twice and finishing second on three occasions. Las Leonas won most recently on home soil in 2010 beating the Netherlands 3-1 in Rosario in a classic encounter in front of a raucous home crowd.



Argentina’s Pool C Fixtures:



Sunday 22 July – Spain 1pm

Wednesday 25 July – Germany 6pm

Saturday 28 July – South Africa 2pm



England Hockey Board Media release