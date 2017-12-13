By Elizabeth Mburugu





Telkom's Audrey Omaido (left) and Winnie Ivayo of Vickings in action at City Park. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]



Champions Telkom are two matches away from retaining their Kenya Hockey Union women’s league title.





This is after they thrashed Amira Sailors 5-1 in a league match yesterday at City Park to extend their unbeaten run and close in on an unprecedented 20th title.



A brace from Barbara Simiyu and a goal each from Jackline Mwangi, Audrey Omaido, and Lilian Aura gave the African champions their 16th successive victory this season.



Telkom assistant coach Josephine Ataro told The Standard Sports that their focus is to ensure they improve in every unit as they prepare for their continental title defence.



“We want to have a good ending and since we already have one hand on the league title, our main focus is to improve at individual level as well as a team. We will also be keen on strengthening our respective units ahead of the Africa Club Cup Champions,” Ataro said.



She added that with the annual continental championships one month away, they need to be at their best.



“We only have close to a month to prepare for our Africa title defence, therefore, we must remain focused before we break for the holidays.”



Telkom played offensively from the onset, forcing the Amira defence, led by captain Lorraine Nondi, to work harder to contain the attacking trio of Mwangi, Omaido, and Maureen Okumu. Telkom’s efforts finally paid off as Mwangi slotted past Amira goalkeeper Rachael Kerubo in the 11th minute.



Not ready to let Telkom have it easy, Amira tightened their defence as they went hunting for goals. However, the Telkom defence of Terry Juma, Flavia Mutiva, and Lucy Wangeci thwarted the efforts of Pauline Naise, Susan Okoth, and Yvette Kanyadong, who relentlessly battled to restore parity as the first quarter ended 1-0.



In another match, Strathmore University defeated University of Nairobi 6-0



The Standard Online