By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya Police's Kennedy Sibweche (left) shields the ball from Technical University of Kenya's Leonard Marwa during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match on December 12, 2017 at City Park Stadium, Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Technical University of Kenya (TUK) have been relegated from the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League after a 7-0 loss to Kenya Police at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi. on Tuesday.





Calvin Kanu and Victor Wekesa each scored twice in the lopsided encounter. Skipper Oliver Echenje, Samuel Wokila and Vincent Odindo were also on target as Police ran riot.



The students, who were making their debut in the top-flight this season, are stuck at the bottom with eight points with four games left.



Even if they win their remaining matches, the best they can achieve is 20 points.



TUK coach Peter Mwathe admitted that his charges paid the price of inexperience of playing at the highest level.



"At this stage you have to be consistent and also avoid many mistakes. We gave our best but ultimately it was not enough to guarantee our stay in the top flight," Mwathe said.



While TUK plan for life in the second tier league, Police moved to 67 points, 16 ahead for second placed Butali with four games left. Six points in their last four matches will see them crowned champions.



In the women's Premier League, champions Telkom moved to within four points of the title after they thrashed Amira Sailors 5-1 at the same venue. A brace from Barbara Simiyu set the leaders on the path to an emphatic win.



Audrey Omaido and Jackline Mwangi were also on target to take their tallies of the season to 20 goals with Lillian Aura also chipping in with a late goal. Yvette Kanyandong scored a consolation goal for the Sailors.



Telkom are now on 48 points from 16 matches with four matches left, 12 ahead of second placed Strathmore University Scorpions. Telkom assistant coach Josephine Ataro lauded her charges for keeping their 100 percent record intact.



"Our forwards were impressive, causing their defence all sorts of problems.We want to wrap up the title and turn our attention to next month's Africa Club Championship," Ataro said.



It marked a bad outing for Amira, who drew 1-1 with Vikings last Sunday seriously denting their chances of finishing in second spot.



Telkom just need four points in their final four matches to secure a record 20th league title. Earlier, Scorpions thrashed University of Nairobi 6-0 to move up two spots in the women's top flight league.



International Gilly Okumu inspired her side to a comfortable win after grabbing a hat trick.



Lynn Ayuma, Winnie Ingati and Denise Odongo were also on target as the Scoropins kept alive their chances of securing second spot and a place in next year's Africa Club Championship.



Scorpions are on 36 points, two ahead of Amira and United States International University of- (USIU-A) Africa Spartans who are in third and fourth place respectively.



UON remain bottom with three points and are yet to win a match this season.



Daily Nation