Alexie Beovich







The Kookaburras will finish 2017 as the world ranked number one men’s hockey team following the release of the latest FIH Hero World Rankings on Wednesday morning (AEDT).





The team took top spot of the Men’s FIH Hero World Rankings after a 2-1 gold medal win over Argentina in the Odisha Men's Hockey World League Final.



The Kookaburras showed they are moving in the right direction with the team taking out first place at all of their major events in 2017, including the Oceania Cup, International Festival of Hockey and World League.



Australia’s successful year was underlined by regaining world number one ranking for the first time since the 2016 Rio Olympics.



Belgium, Netherlands and Germany remain unchanged at third, fourth and fifth respectively, while India’s third place finish in Bhubaneswar has seen the gap between themselves, in sixth position, and fifth place Germany reduce significantly.



In the women's competition, the Netherlands retained their position at the top after they claimed the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final title late last month.



Australia’s Hockeyroos finish 2017 at number five in the Women’s FIH Hero World Rankings.



The Kookaburras will enjoy a short break over the holiday period before the group gets together in January ahead of the Test series against the Netherlands in Perth and Narrogin.



Tickets are available through Ticketmaster for the Dutch Test series, with the first game in Narrogin on Saturday 27 January.



Hockey Australia media release