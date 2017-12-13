



In men's hockey, Australia’s 2-1 gold medal win over Argentina in the Odisha Men's Hockey World League Final means the Kookaburras have knocked the Pan American champions off the top for the first time since the Rio 2016 Olympics. Number one in the world is a familiar place for the Australians who, until the Olympics in Rio, had held top spot since January 2014.





Belgium, Netherlands and Germany remain unchanged at third, fourth and fifth respectively, while India’s third place finish in Bhubaneswar has seen the gap between themselves, in sixth position, and fifth place Germany reduce significantly.



The other movers in the men’s world rankings are Spain who have moved up one spot to eighth in the world, over-taking New Zealand in the process.



In the women's competition Netherlands retained their position at the top after they claimed the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final title late last month.



England and Argentina remain in second and third place respectively following their involvement in the Auckland competition.



New Zealand's silver medal at this event combined with Australia's failure to qualify for the Hockey World League Final and therefore earn points, meant that the Black Sticks overtook their Oceania neighbours into fourth place.



Korea’s bronze medal in Auckland means that the Asian team remain in ninth place in the rankings but they have closed the gap markedly on China, with only 35 points now separating the continental rivals.



Germany, USA and China remain in sixth, seventh and eighth place in the world rankings respectively.



For a complete guide to the FIH Hero World Rankings, click here.



