NEW DELHI: International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra is all set to be elected as the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) here on Thursday after the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with the IOA elections on a petition filed by sports activist Rahul Mehra.





However, the Court has directed that the election process and its result will be subject to the final hearing of the application pending before the court. Mehra, in his application, had sought an interim stay on the IOA elections, citing violation of the national sports code.



But, with the Court giving a go-ahead to conduct the IOA elections during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the Capital on Thursday, Batra's election is almost certain. His opponents in the fray, former All India Tennis Association (AITA) president Anil Khanna and Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) chief Birendra Baishya, have already withdrawn from the race after extending support to Batra.



Same is the case with current secretary general Rajeev Mehta, who will be elected unopposed at the post for the second consecutive term after none of the IOA member chose to contest against him. The AGM will also witness elections for the eight posts of vice-president, six joint secretaries, a lone treasurer and 10 Executive Council members.



The Times of India