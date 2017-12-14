By Aftar Singh





Timely: Perak goalkeeper M. Azlan Ridwan coming off his line to block an attempt by Perlis’ M. Irfan Shah during the National Under-14 match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. — Azhar Arif / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: The Pahang boys and girls’ teams, both defending champions, crashed out in the second round of the 1MAS National Under-14 Hockey Championships.





The Pahang boys, two-time winners, were stunned by Sabah 1-0 in Group Y at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Haziq Haiqal Daus scored Sabah’s winner in the 37th minute.



Sabah will wrap up their group fixtures against last year’s runners-­up Johor today. They need a win to reach the final.



In the girls’ competition, Penang upset Pahang 3-2 in Group Y at the Education Ministry Turf.



Penang complete their group fixtures against Selangor today.



Sabah coach Hasrul Jideh praised his players for their fighting spirit.



“We made less mistakes and did well to score one vital goal to collect full points,” said Hasrul.



“We’re in the group of death as Pahang are defending champions, while Johor were runners-up last year.



“We’ll face another tough match against Johor as they had a day’s rest while my players are tired after today’s (yesterday) tough match.



“I hope my players can rise to the occasion.”



Perak also took a step closer to the final after a 3-0 win over Perlis in Group X.



Aiman Safwan Abdullah fired Perak ahead off a penalty corner in the 21st minute.



Muhammad Haikal Azeem Rozai­nil converted two penalty corners in the 25th and 37th minutes to give the silver state full points.



Perak, who finished fifth last year, must beat Kuala Lumpur tomorrow to reach the final.



In the girls’ action, Penang took a 2-0 lead over Pahang after just 11 minutes.



Dayang Nur Atasha Shahrulsani struck in the second minute before Nur Syahirah Azwan sounded the board in the 11th minute.



Pahang fought back with two goals in 10 minutes via Zawia­tu­lak­ma Hartomo in the 15th minute and J. Thibathurshini 10 minutes later.



But Dayang scored Penang’s winner in the 44th minute.



Penang team manager Shanta Devi said they executed their game plan well.



“We knew we could beat Pahang as we defeated them (2-1) in the group match last year.



“We finished third but this time we want to go all the way.”



In a Group X, Kuala Lumpur beat Melaka 2-0 to stay on course for a final spot.



KL led through Kirandeep Kaur in the 14th minute before skipper Nur Faridah Sulaiman converted a penalty stroke in the 26th.



KL must beat Terengganu today to reach the final.



RESULTS



BOYS



13th-15th classification playoff: Melaka 2 Kedah 0

10th-12th classification playoff: Penang 2 Terengganu 1

7th-9th classification playoff: Kelantan 2 N. Sembilan 2



SECOND ROUND



Group X: Perak 3 Perlis 0

Group Y: Pahang 0 Sabah 1



GIRLS



10th-12th classification playoff: Kedah 0 N. Sembilan3

7th-9th classification playoff: Perlis 0 Perak 2



SECOND ROUND



Group X: Melaka 0 K. Lumpur 2

Group Y: Penang 3 Pahang 2



TODAY'S FIXTURES



BOYS



13th-15th classification playoff: Kedah vs Sarawak (7am)

10th-12th classification playoff: Terengganu vs Singapore (8.30am)

7th-9th classification playoff: N. Sembilan vs Selangor (4pm)



Second Round



Group X: Perlis vs K. Lumpur (5.30pm)

Group Y: Sabah vs Johor (7pm) (Matches at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil)



GIRLS



10th-12th classification playoff: N. Sembilan vs Sarawak (7.30am)

7th-9th classification matches: Perak vs Johor (9am)



Second round



Group X: K. Lumpur vs Terengganu (3pm)

Group Y: Pahang vs Selangor (4.30pm)

(Matches at Education Ministry Turf)



The Star of Malaysia