WKS Grunwald Poznan win Kringsja Cup in Oslo

Published on Thursday, 14 December 2017 10:00
WKS Grunwald Poznan claimed gold at the indoor Kringsja Cup in Oslo, Norway last weekend, winning the final ahead of French club Lille Metropole 4-2 in the final.

Leading into the final, the Polish side had defeated two Irish clubs – Three Rock Rovers and Railway Union – Team Hamburg from Germany as well as Norwegian opposition.



In front of a large crowd, Grunwald held the lead from early in the game and always had a slight advantage en route to the victory. The vastly experienced Artur Mikula ended the campaign as top scorer but the tournament also served to integrate younger players.

The line-up of Mateusz Popiołkowski, Jakub Janicki, Ryszard Wiśniewski, Mateusz Hulbój, Mikołaj gumny, Michał Kasprzyk, Adrian Krokowski and Dominik Kotulski all used the tournament as perfect preparation for the Polish championship, welcoming the €600 prize money into the bargain.

Euro Hockey League media release

