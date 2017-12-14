WKS Grunwald Poznan win Kringsja Cup in Oslo
WKS Grunwald Poznan claimed gold at the indoor Kringsja Cup in Oslo, Norway last weekend, winning the final ahead of French club Lille Metropole 4-2 in the final.
Leading into the final, the Polish side had defeated two Irish clubs – Three Rock Rovers and Railway Union – Team Hamburg from Germany as well as Norwegian opposition.
In front of a large crowd, Grunwald held the lead from early in the game and always had a slight advantage en route to the victory. The vastly experienced Artur Mikula ended the campaign as top scorer but the tournament also served to integrate younger players.
The line-up of Mateusz Popiołkowski, Jakub Janicki, Ryszard Wiśniewski, Mateusz Hulbój, Mikołaj gumny, Michał Kasprzyk, Adrian Krokowski and Dominik Kotulski all used the tournament as perfect preparation for the Polish championship, welcoming the €600 prize money into the bargain.
Euro Hockey League media release