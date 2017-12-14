

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles Jeremy Gucassoff has decided to call time on his international career with Belgium after nine years and 160 caps.





Announcing his decision on social media, the goalkeeper said: “Because all good things come to an end, I have decided to step aside with the World League in India my last tournament with the Red Lions.



“It's been a nine-year journey and I'm proud to have been part of this adventure but it's time to take a deeper look at my family and my professional career.”



He also thanked his Belgian team mates and adds that he will now “become your number one fan”.



The Racing man was part of the extended Belgian squad for the Rio Olympics and also played in the World Cup and three European Championships.



Euro Hockey League media release