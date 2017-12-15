

Narinder Batra



Narinder Batra has been elected as the new Indian Olympic Association president. His elevation as N Ramachandran’s successor was all but a formality after Anil Khanna withdrew his candidature. Rajeev Mehta was elected unopposed for the post of secretary general, while Anandeshwar Pandey was elected as the new treasurer. Former secretary general Randhir Singh was nominated to become a life member by the newly elected body.





The polling happened despite efforts from senior IOA members, including Tarlochan Singh, to get the entire body elected unopposed. Following late night deliberations, the candidates opposed to the Batra group had decided not to contest but Returning Officer R Mendiratta decided to hold elections as the last date for withdrawal was over. With no way out from the elections, the members decided to vote for the unanimous candidates.



But once the voting started, the old fissures between the Lalit Bhanot group that backed Batra and Mehta and Ramachandran group resurfaced. Khanna polled 13 votes to Batra’s 143. The closest contest happened for the post of senior vice-president, for which International Kabbadi Federation boss Janaradhan Singh Gehlot was up against Jharkhand Olympic Association chief RK Anand. Anand polled 91 votes to Gehlot’s 61.



Interestingly, even before the results were formally announced, Batra, flanked by Mehta and Pandey, announced himself as the new boss of IOA. "I am yet to take over officially as the IOA president. But I want to ensure that India’s medal count improves in all games, athletes’ issues are resolves and our relationship with the government improves," said Batra.



He said IOA would go all out in trying to host the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Olympics. "I will look to (bid for) 2026 Commonwealth Games, 2030 Asian Games and 2032 Olympic Games,” he said.



The Tribune