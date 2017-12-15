

Scottish Hockey Indoor Gala Day Finals MJV Dundee Wanderers – photo by Duncan Gray



Dundee Wanderers is Crowdfunding to raise £3,000 toward hosting the 2018 women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Champions Cup in Scotland for the first time. The prestigious tournament will welcome the top eight teams from around Europe to Scotland.





Dundee Wanderers will host the Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in February 2018. Teams will descend on Dundee from Germany, Spain, Austria, Belarus, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Ukraine to take part in the tournament.



The event will showcase hockey throughout Scotland and Europe to thousands of people to put Dundee firmly on the sporting venue map for hockey in the future.



Dundee Wanderers will play in Pool A against UHC Hamburg (GER), Club de Campo Villa de Madrid (ESP), SV Arminen (AUT), while Pool B has GHC Ritm Grodno (BLR), HC Rotweiss Wettingen (SUI), AH&BC Amsterdam (NED), and MSC Sumchanka (UKR).



MJV Dundee Wanderers Ladies has won the Scottish National League indoor title in seven of the last eight years. In February they won the silver medal at the Eurohockey Indoor Club Trophy in Lithuania giving them the right to take on the elite of the European women’s game in Dundee in the Eurohockey Indoor Club Cup next February.



The team is filled with international players at both junior and senior level and is looking forward to facing this ultimate sporting challenge against the best players not only in Europe but the world.



Mounting an event of this size and importance will result in significant costs for the club and who have estimated that this will be in the region of £26,000 and Crowdfunding is a vital part of their fundraising effort.



The club is looking for support toward the cost of hiring the entire Dundee International Sport Centre for four and a half days, which could be as much as £10,000.



All donations of any size are very appreciated by the club, and anyone wishing to show their support by donating can do so HERE.



Scottish Hockey Union media release