Hockey Ireland are delighted to accept some strategic sponsorship assistance from Brid Drohan-Stewart who is returning to Dublin after living and working in Auckland for the last few years with her husband Colin Stewart ( Bacchus ) . Brid, an international commercial marketer with over 25 years’ experience, has offered to help Hockey Ireland fine tune their current approach to see if they can secure some all-important sponsorship in advance of a massive World Cup year for the Men and Women’s teams.





Brid said “My interest in Irish hockey is one that goes back many years as a club player and coach, and obviously Bacchus has had a big contribution to Irish club hockey over the years and now more recently with national women’s team. With Bacchus returning to work with Graham and the Irish women on a permanent basis, I would be delighted to help in any way I can”.



Hockey Ireland is actively in conversations with several interested parties and has gone to the market over the last number of months seeking sponsors and suppliers. Hockey Ireland is committed to aligning with brands that reflect our brand values and company ethics. Likewise Hockey Ireland’s sponsorship strategy has a global focus, not solely targeting Irish companies but also international brands, reflecting the worldwide appeal of hockey. Jerome Pels CEO of Hockey Ireland said "I am thrilled to have someone like Brid offer her experience on a ‘pro bono’ basis, and working with our marketing team to help with our sponsorship approach. To be able to strategically tap into her expertise and commercial marketing knowledge will be extremely useful, and we look forward to working together upon her return to Dublin in December”.



Irish Hockey Association media release