

Alexandra College’s Leinster Junior Cup winning side. Pic: Leinster Hockey



Alexandra College landed the first major title of the Leinster schoolgirls season as they took the Junior Cup title, beating Muckross Park in a shoot-out in the final at Grange Road.





It owed much to some Amy Molloy heroics in goal and the cool head of Eva Lavelle in sudden death to eventually get the result after a well-contested tussle.



Molloy had initially stepped into the role for the semi-final with Rachel O’Mahony – goalkeeper for the early rounds – away on holiday for the semi-final and up to the day before the final.



Molloy duly kept a clean sheet in normal time in the final and produced a series of key interventions in the shoot-out, setting the scene for Lavelle to coolly slot the winner, 3-2.



Early on, Muckross started superbly, bossing the first 10 minutes with Kate Sheridan’s thumping shot saved off the line by Lavelle at the left post.



Alex stormed back, winning a series of corners while Muckross keeper Kate O’Donnell made an incredible diving stop to tip away Ella Tempany’s rising shot as well as keeping out a couple of corners.



Lucy Crowe and Abby Clarke – an Irish soccer international – were particularly solid at the back for Muckross as the game settled down with chances becoming rare.



For Alex, Lavelle was a quality performer in midfield with some slick skills. The second half saw openings at a premium until the last few minutes when Ailill Dorman twice went within inches of a winner.



It sent the tie to a shoot-out where Lavelle and the impressive Isabelle Maleady both scored in the opening round before the goalkeepers took over. Molloy and Kate O’Donnell kept out the next six shoot-outs.



Emma Whelan put Alex on the brink of victory only for Clarke to make it 2-2 at the end of the regulation five. Molloy then made a brilliant double save in the first round of sudden death, allowing Lavelle the chance to race in and place a calm winner, sparking an eruption from the red side of Grange Road.



Leinster Schoolgirls Junior Cup final

Alexandra College 0 Muckross Park 0, Alex win 3-2 on a shoot-out



Muckross Park: K O’Donnell, I Murphy, A Clarke, R Staunton, L Crowe, A Comerford, E Booth, K Sheridan, K Rossiter, H Reynolds, I Maleady, A Walsh, A Gallagher, O Grimes-Dooley, I de Chaumont, O O’Shea



Alexandra College: R O’Mahony, E Godsil, E Ryan, E Whelan, J Phillips, A Sadlier, H Roche Griffin, L Lyons, E Lavelle, C Collins, A Dorman, E Tempany, H Condon, J Fish, M Cooper, A Molloy, F Hurley





Alex fans at Grange Road. Pic: Leinster Hockey



