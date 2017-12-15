By Aftar Singh





Go away: Perlis’ Nurhasif Husaini evading the challenge from Kuala Lumpur’s Amandeep Singh at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — M. Azhar Arif/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah edged last year’s runners-up Johor 1-0 to reach the final of the 1MAS National Under-14 Hockey Championships.





Mohamad Syafiq Lamatta fired home the winner in the 45th minute off a penalty corner in Group Y at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Sabah, who finished fourth last year, upset defending champions Pahang 1-0 on Wednesday.



Sabah coach Hasrul Jideh was full of praise for his players.



“The boys played well to defeat unbeaten Johor. I’m also proud of them for overcoming favourites Pahang on Wednesday.



“My players are in high spirits but we have only one day’s rest before the final. We have come this far and we’ll be out to win our second title.”



Sabah, who retained 10 players from last year’s squad, won in Melaka in 2015.



In Group X, Kuala Lumpur only managed a 0-0 draw with Perlis in Group X.



Perak, who defeated Perlis 3-0 on Wednesday, just need a draw against Kuala Lumpur today to set up a showdown with Sabah.



The KL girls fared better by reaching the final with a 2-0 win over Terengganu at the Education Minis-try Turf.



They top Group X with full points from two matches.



On Wednesday, KL, who placed 10th last year, upset last year’s runners-up Melaka 2-0.



The KL team manager A. Kannagi said they were lucky to reach the final.



“My girls have not been playing well from the start of the championships. We missed a lot of chances against Terengganu but Kirandeep Kaur, who marshalled the midfield, did well to give us the lead before Nor Farida Sulaiman converted a penalty stroke,” said the former international.



In Group Y, defending champions Pahang, who were upset 3-2 by Penang on Wednesday, bounced back to thrash Selangor 5-1.



J. Thibatharshini scored a hattrick in the second, fifth and 22nd minutes. Nur Farina Natasha Badrul Hisham (seventh) and Zati Alyani Muhamad Zubir (19th) contributed Pahang’s other goals.



Nur Farah Hanis Azharuddin scored for Selangor in the 38th minute.



RESULTS & FIXTURES



BOYS CLASSIFICATION



13th-15th: Kedah 0 Sarawak 0

10th-12th: Terengganu 1 Singapore 1

7th-9th: N. Sembilan 0 Selangor 3



Second Round



Group X: Perlis 0 K. Lumpur 0

Group Y: Sabah 1 Johor 0



GIRLS CLASSIFICATION



10th-12th: N. Sembilan 3 Sarawak 0

7th-9th: Perak 1 Johor 1



Second round



Group X: K. Lumpur 2 Terengganu 0.

Group Y: Pahang 5 Selangor 1



TODAY



BOYS CLASSIFICATION



13th-15th: Sarawak vs Melaka (7am)

10th-12th: Singapore vs Penang (8.30am)

7th-9th: Selangor vs Kelantan (4pm)



Second round



Group X: K. Lumpur vs Perak (5.30pm)

Group Y: Johor vs Pahang (7pm)



(Matches at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil)



GIRLS CLASSIFICATION



10th-12th: Sarawak vs Kedah (7.30am)

7th-9th: Johor vs Perlis (9am)



Second round



Group X: Terengganu vs Melaka (3pm)

Group Y: Selangor vs Penang (4.30pm)



(Matches at Education Ministry Turf)



The Star of Malaysia