

Martin Madden and Sarah Wilson



Scottish Hockey umpires Sarah Wilson and Martin Madden have officiated the women’s and men’s World League finals respectively.





It is a tremendous success for both umpires and for Scotland as it shows the excellent standard of Scottish officiating on the world stage.



Madden was umpire for the final of men’s World League in India between Australia and Argentina. It was Australia who ran out 2-1 winners to retain their World League title.



Martin Madden said, “As ever the tournament was another great experience. I love coming to India as the people are always so welcoming and so passionate about the hockey. I got some really good games all the way through and then getting the final in front of a packed stadium is why you put in all the work to get to these events.



“I had great support from the umpire managers Ged Curran and Steve Horgan as well as some great umpiring colleagues.”



Wilson was umpire for the women’s World League final between The Netherland and New Zealand in Auckland, where the Dutch ran out as 3-0 winners. Wilson said she felt very privileged to be appointed for the final and received tremendous plaudits for her excellent management of the match, as well as throughout the tournament.



The World League Finals appointments also builds on the success of last year when both umpires featured in the bronze medal matches at the Rio Olympics and were recipients of numerous awards for their performances.



Scottish Hockey Union media release