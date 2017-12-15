NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Javed Shaikh on being promoted to the FIH World Panel Umpire (Outdoor Hockey) by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).





The FIH announced its decision on Wednesday after his name was recommended by Hockey India and supported by the Asian Hockey Federation.



The 41-year-old Shaikh from Mumbai began his career as an umpire in 2000 at a local tournament. In 2002, he was called-up as a national umpire followed by an opportunity at the 2003 Under-21 Invitational Cup in Poland where he served as an international umpire.



Over the last decade, Shaikh has umpired at major events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games as well as the 2014 Men's World Cup in Hague, The Netherlands and was also called up as an umpire during the 2016 Rio Olympics.



"This is an emotional moment for me. I see this as a recognition for my hard work over the past 15 years. Being in the FIH World Panel Umpire (Outdoor Hockey) is very prestigious and I am grateful to Hockey India for their constant support," said Shaikh on the side-lines of the on- going 52nd Bombay Gold Cup where he is umpiring.



Shaikh further stressed upon the role of Hockey India in promoting umpires and their extensive programs that has helped several enthusiasts to take up umpiring as a career.



"As an umpire it is extremely important to get support from national federation and I am fortunate that Hockey India promotes umpires in a big way," he said.



"It's not just the exposure in terms of round-the-year umpire clinics and domestic assignments to give us match experience but they also send us programs on fitness which is essential for an umpire at any level."



Congratulating Shaikh on his promotion, Hockey India's Secretary General Md. Mustaque Ahmad said, "I congratulate Javed Shaikh on his promotion to the FIH World Panel Umpire (Outdoor Hockey) by the FIH.



"It is a recognition for his 15 years of tireless efforts as an umpire and such recognition will only encourage more enthusiasts to take up umpiring in hockey.



"It is a matter of pride for us when umpires represent India in top tournaments across the world. I wish Shaikh the very best for his future endeavours."



The Times of India