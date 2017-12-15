Paulini Ratulailai





Wyntah Underwood of Fiji Invitational under 18 (left) attacks against Japan under 21 during the Fiji Invitational Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Centre yesterday. Picture: RAMA



FIJI President's XI hockey team coach Hector Smith senior has stressed about the importance of discipline when it comes to playing against top teams such as Japan, New Zealand and Australia.





Smith said watching Japan play and follow a one rule and one game-plan showed the level of discipline of the players.



"The level of discipline the Japanese bring is really an eye-opener and the players know what is expected from them and it is the coach that speaks and this is something that our hockey players need to take on board," he said.



"In all sports attitude is a big issue for example during training if they are not supervised they don't do what they are supposed to do.



"Japan intended to tour to Australia and they were encouraged to join us in the competition so they brought in their under-18 women's team and the under-21 men's team."



"Coming back to the competition it is a really tough tournament with New Zealand for the men we drew nil all in the first half and we became sluggish in the second half so we had to fix that up.



"It is good to see the youngsters play against these teams as we want the competition to be brought here.



"We don't want to waste so much money to go to a place that is cold where we have our environment here which is friendly."



Smith stated that both men and women's under-18 teams were preparing for to play in the Olympic qualifier for Argentina next year and the qualifier would be held in Papua New Guinea next year.



"We have the women's team participating and the men's team have begun their team training."



"Vanuatu and PNG are the two teams that will challenge us for a spot in the Olympics and we're looking forward to a tough game."



He added that the tournament has brought a lot of challenge as they try to utilise all their players to play in one game.



"For the senior men we have a group of players that we're rotating on and the whole idea behind is we could expose our players and understand why they have to be fitter and tactical."



The Fiji Times