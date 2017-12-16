By Aftar Singh





It’s mine: Perak’s Muhd Syafiqal Izran (right) shielding the ball away from KL’s Nazhan Iskandar Fadzil during their National Under-14 Hockey Championships match the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. Perak won 2-1.



KUALA LUMPUR: Perak will face Sabah in the boys’ final of the National Under-14 Hockey Championships.





The silver state edged Kuala Lumpur 2-1 in the second round match to top Group X at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Sabah advanced after winning both their Group X matches when they edged defending champions Pahang and Johor with identical scores of 1-0 on Wednesday and Thursday.



Perak, who defeated Perlis 3-0 on Wednesday, just needed a draw against KL to seal their place.



But they took no chances as they went into attacking mode and took the lead in the 13th minute through Muhammad Amirul Hanif Mamat.



Five minutes later, Muhammad Syahrul Ikram Mohd Razali sounded the board.



But KL fought back and narrowed the deficit off a field goal by Mohammad Shafiq Abdullah in the 48th minute.



Perak team manager Mohd Salleh Mohd Sharif said they would start as underdogs against the impressive Sabah today.



“Sabah have a solid team as they retained 10 players from last year’s squad. We lost to them in the 2015 final in Melaka. It’s time to avenge our defeat.



“I hope head coach Mohd Azmi Yayha can motivate the players to get the better of the fancied Sabahans,” said Salleh.



Penang qualified for the girls’ final after registering their second win in Group Y by defeating Selangor 3-0 at the Education Ministry Turf.



The islanders, who upset defending champions Pahang 3-2 on Wednesday, will face Group X winners Kuala Lumpur in the final.



Penang, who finished third last year, started well by taking a 2-0 lead in the first 19 minutes.



Aina Maisarah Mohd Zaidi netted a field goal in the 16th minute and three minutes later Siti Nur Atika Shaikh Maznan doubled the score off another field goal.



Nur Aliah Saiful Bahari completed the rout in the 38th minutes.



Penang coach Leo Vincey said his girls made use of their chances well.



“We are happy to qualify for our second final and hopefully this time we’ll nail it,” said Leo.



Penang lost to Terengganu in the final five years ago.



Ask about their chances against KL, Leo said they defeated them 2-1 in a group match but added that the final would be totally a different ball game.



“KL, who won the tournament in 2015, are solid team led by midfielder Kirandeep (Kaur), who is the backbone of the team and she’s been scoring in every match.



“We have to mark her closely.



“I hope my players will rise to the occasion to get the better of KL,” said Leo.



Kirandeep has netted five goals in five matches.



The Star of Malaysia