

4 February 2017 at Bells Sports Centre, Perth. Men  National 1 Grand Final Grove Menzieshill v Inverleith – photo by Duncan Gray



As the Indoor National League 1 campaigns enter their final phase before the festive interlude, it will be interesting to see if the Tayside dual spearhead survives this weekend`s confrontations. Certainly Grove Menzieshill seem to be motoring well in the men`s league, and while Dundee Wanderers top the women`s table the chasing pack are only a point adrift.





After only one weekend of competition Grove Menzieshill sit resplendent at the top of men`s Indoor National League 1, three points ahead of Bromac Kelburne and Dundee Wanderers, although the latter have played a game less.



The conclusive manner in which Grove Menzieshill disposed of Grange, Kelburne and the four times champions Inverleith in the opening exchanges put down a marker of intent for Tayside retention of this year`s championship.



The champions will be dead against dropping any points against this weekend`s opponents Edinburgh University and Dundee Wanderers, especially as Grove Menzieshill rattled in 28 goals in their three games so far. Further, their goals came from several quarters with Albert Rowling at the head of the list followed by Ben Cosgrove, Ben Cromar and Cameron Golden.



Several years ago the Tayside derby between Grove Menzieshill and Wanderers was often what decided the destiny of the championship, but recently Wanderers have fallen from grace and were even relegated to the second tier.



But Wanderers have returned to the top flight with some initial success following victories over Edinburgh University and Clydesdale, Fergus Sandison and Bobby Ralph were both prominent on the goalscoring front.



Despite all the hype over this fixture in the past, it is a tough task for Wanderers to trouble their city neighbours. However, before the Tayside fracas Wanderers will be able to sharpen up their act against Hillhead and Inverleith.



Over the last couple of years outdoor champions Kelburne have caused some upsets on the indoor scene, and will undoubtedly do so again. The chief tormentor has been former Scotland striker Johnny Christie. And again in last weekend`s three games Christie bagged eight with set piece expert Josh Cairns not far behind with six.



The Paisley side take on Grange and Hillhead in their two games this weekend, and eyes will be on Christie and Cairns as they look to add to their personal tally, and leave Kelburne firmly tied to second spot.



Stuart Neave was correct in that many of the former stalwarts of his very successful Inverleith side have hung up their sticks. This was a far less experienced side that appeared at Perth last weekend, and they lost to both Grove Menzieshill and Kelburne, but in between Neave`s charges saw off Grange 5-1, captain Patrick Christie led from the front with a hat-trick.



Grange are currently top of the outdoor National League 1 and several of their players have turned out for the indoor squad, but with limited impact so far. The Edinbugh side lost to Grove Menzieshill and Inverleith and eventually picked up their first point in a 6-6 draw with Hillhead, teenager Callum MacKenzie was impressive with four goals. It will be interesting to see if Grange can show more of their potential this weekend against Kelburne and Clydesdale.



At the moment Clydesdale are best placed of the other sides, a win and a defeat was a reasonable start to the campaign, with Paddy Lonergan and Andy MacAllan their top scorers.





3 December 2017 at Bells Sports Centre, Perth. Scottish National Indoor League Division 1 game – Dundee Wanderers v Clydesdale Western – photo by Duncan Gray



It has not been completely plain sailing for champions Dundee Wanderers in the women`s Indoor National League 1 campaign, they top the table but only by a point from Milne Craig Western, Edinburgh University and city rivals Grove Menzieshill.



The non-availability of the outdoor Scotland players to the Commonwealth Games build-up is undoubtedly having an impact on Wanderers` indoor potency, but then again that could also be said of the chasing pack.



After a scare against Western in the first week, Wanderers dropped their first points of the campaign in a 3-3 draw with Edinburgh University last Sunday. Although the champions missed several scoring chances and the students equalised with an overtime penalty corner, it perhaps shows that the Taysiders can be vulnerable.



The Taysiders have three fixtures this weekend against Wildcats, Hillhead and CALA Edinburgh, and if youngsters Emily Dark and Ruth Blaikie along with Amy Snelle can continue to slot home the goals, it is likely they will retain pole position at the end of the day`s proceedings.



Despite losing 5-4 to Wanderers in the first game of the campaign, Western are shaping up to be close challengers, especially if they can repeat the 15 goal tally in their two outings last weekend against Wildcats and CALA.



But this Sunday`s results could provide a clearer indicator, the Titwood-based club take on Hillhead, Edinburgh University and Grove Menzieshill in their three game stint.



The Edinburgh students could be the biggest threat, they are unbeaten in their five games so far, but have taken on the mantle of draw specialists – rather unusual in the indoor game. Last weekend`s draw with Wanderers demonstrated how the students have come on at the indoor game over the past few seasons and their fighting spirit could pose a real threat to Western`s aspirations. They also have goalscorers in the ranks, the likes of Hanna McKie, Bridie Marlow and Louise Campbell along with set piece expert Becky Dru.



Coach Peter Justice`s charges finish off a tough day against a Grove Menzieshill side that are also on nine points but have already lost to Wanderers and Edinburgh University.



Hillhead and CALA have got points in the bag but may not add to their tally as they take on the top sides this weekend. Wildcats might pick up some ground as their final game of the day is against bottom side Kelburne.



Scottish Hockey Union media release