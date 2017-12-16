Pakistan hockey's premier domestic event, the National Championships start in Sukkur from Saturday.





Syed Khursheed Shah, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, will inaugurate the 64th National Championships.



16 departmental and 8 provincial teams are participating.

The departmental teams have been placed in four pools while the provincial sides will compete in two other pools.



It is worth mentioning that two departmental teams, Fauji Fertilisers and ZTBL are making their maiden appearance in the Nationals.



It was through the personal interest and efforts of the President PHF, Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar that the management of these departments agreed to raise their hockey teams. The two outfits have employed a number of promising youngsters including some members of Pakistan's junior national team.



Departmental Teams:

PIA (defending Champions), Army, Customs, PTV, National Bank, Police, Port Qasim Authority, Fauji Fertilisers, Sui Southern Gas Company, Railways, Navy, ZTBL, WAPDA, Sui Northern Gas Pakistan Limited, Higher Education Commission, Air Force



Provincial Teams:

Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Baluchistan, Islamabad, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan & FATA



Matches on First Day:

FATA vs Gilgit-Baltistan,

Baluchistan vs AJK,

Port Qasim vs Police

SNGPL vs HEC,

Customs vs Army,

ZTBL vs Navy



