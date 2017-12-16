Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today announces the 27-member 2018 National Senior Men’s Squad ahead of a big year for the newly crowned world number one Kookaburras.





The Kookaburras will be looking to build on a strong end to 2017, which included winning the FIH World League title, International Festival of Hockey and Oceania Cup as well as re-claiming the world number one ranking.



The Selection Panel considered a number of priorities upon selecting the squad, with a long-term development view to medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics along with achieving performance benchmarks at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April and the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar in November-December.



The Selection Panel also looked to reward impressive performances within the daily training environment and national/international matches throughout 2017.



Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Lachlan Sharp and Corey Weyer, who all made their Australia debuts in late 2017, have been added, along with uncapped pair Matthew Bird and Tim Brand.



Kiran Arunasalam, Ben Craig and Casey Hammond have been moved into the National Men’s Development Squad, while Andrew Philpott, Josh Pollard and Matthew Willis have been omitted.



Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “We’ve selected a group that we want to see reach its potential for Tokyo.



“We’ve selected a number of younger players that have come through our junior programme. We want to give them an opportunity to grow over the 12-month period and see where they are at the end of the year.



“Four of the six have already tasted international experience with us. All six players added have exciting qualities for the future.



“We had some success towards the end of the year with our programme. We’ve had a lot of changes this year and next year creates a whole different range of challenges for us.



“We know the Commonwealth Games is very important as is the World Cup at the end of the year.



“We’ve taken some steps this year but we know we need to improve a lot if we’re going to have success in those major tournaments next year.”



Western Australian South-West product Harvie, 19, debuted against New Zealand in Bendigo at the International Festival of Hockey (IFOH) in November, before being included in the World League Final team which triumphed in India.



“We saw Jake’s qualities as a deep defender and he’s now played 12 games for Australia,” Batch said. “He’s learning a lot and coped well with the pressures of the World League Final. He’s an exciting prospect for the future.”



Queensland utility Howard, 21, plays for Eastern Suburbs in Brisbane and also debuted against the Black Sticks in Bendigo and accumulated six caps at the IFOH.



“Tim can play in a number of positions and is a very well organised player,” Batch said. “He came up through the Junior World Cup and did well there as one of the leaders. He’s another exciting prospect for us.”



New South Wales midfielder Sharp, 20, who hails from Lithgow and plays for Zig Zag and Ryde Hunters Hill, debuted during the World League Final in India.



“It was a great introduction to play your first game at such a good tournament in India,” Batch said.

“He added a lot to our attacking opportunities and in the midfield.”



Queensland utility Weyer, 21, who hails from the Gold Coast and plays for Labrador Tigerstix, also debuted against New Zealand in Bendigo, accumulating six caps.



“He can play at the back or in the midfield,” Batch said. “He’s been given the opportunity, he’s still got a lot to learn but we think he’s quite a smart player.”



Western Australian utility Bird, 20, plays for Fremantle in Perth and is also uncapped at international level.



“He can play in midfield or up front,” Batch said. “He’s got a mature body already and has a big engine. He can create from the midfield. We’re interested to see how he can develop over the next 12 months.”



New South Wales forward Brand, 18, scored two goals at the Under-21 National Championships in July as his state triumphed. He also plays for Ryde Hunters Hill and is uncapped.



“He’s developed well over the last 12 months,” Batch said. “He just missed Junior World Cup selection. He knows where to go to get the ball and we need to add depth to our strike group. Hopefully he can provide it.”



Batch also acknowledged the efforts of the players who missed out on being part of the 2018 squad.



“Those three, Kiran Arunasalam, Ben Craig and Casey Hammond, go back into the Development Squad and we’re still looking at them as part of the future,” Batch said.



“We also thank Andrew Philpott, Josh Pollard and Matthew Willis for their commitment to the programme and we wish them well in their future endeavours.”



The Kookaburras squad will reconvene in Perth on Monday 15 January after a break, ahead of the four-match Test series against the Netherlands starting that month in Narrogin and Perth.



Kookaburras squad:



Athlete (City, State)



Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Joshua Beltz (Hobart, TAS)

Matthew Bird (Coolbellup, WA)

Tim Brand (Chatswood, NSW)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tristan Clemons (Bunbury, WA)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS)

Blake Govers (Wollongong, NSW)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC)

Mark Knowles (Rockhampton, QLD)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Edward Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Lachlan Sharp (Lithgow, NSW)

Matthew Swann (Mackay, QLD)

Corey Weyer (Biggera Waters, QLD)

Jacob Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Tristan White (Wollongong, NSW)

Tom Wickham (Morgan, SA) *Plays for WA

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Hockey Australia media release