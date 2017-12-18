

Grove Menzieshill v Edinburgh Uni – photo by Duncan Gray



Dundee Wanderers extended their lead at the top of the women`s indoor National League 1 to four points following a hat-trick of victories over Wildcats, Hillhead and CALA Edinburgh, but both Edinburgh University and Grove Menzieshill are tucked in behind after winning both their encounters.





Edinburgh opened their day with yet another big result, they inflicted a narrow 3-2 victory over second placed Milne Craig Clydesdale to move alongside the Glasgow club on 12 points.



The first half finished all square on 1-1, Sophie Maunder put the students ahead but just on the interval Susie Gilman levelled. Two goals inside a minute by Ella Watt gave Edinburgh a winning 3-1 lead, and although Gilman scored again for Western the students were not to be denied their moment of glory.



University followed up their initial success with a single goal win over city neighbours CALA Edinburgh. The only goal of the game came just after the interval from a penalty corner conversion by Louise Campbell.



Wanderers started their day with a 5-1 taming of Wildcats, they were 3-1 ahead at the interval with a double from San Sangster along with a goal by teenager Emily Dark, Emma McDiarmid replied for the underdogs.



Wanderers moved further ahead in the second half with strikes from Katie Mulholland and Ruth Blaikie.



The champions then motored past Hillhead with a comfortable 5-0 victory. There were two goals each for Blaikie and Amy Snelle while Dark notched the fifth in the final minute.



In the final game of the day a possible shock looked a possibility when CALA took the lead in four minutes through Harrie Bascombe, but by the interval normal service had been resumed with the champions scoring three times, two came from Sam Sangster with Emily Dark getting the other.



Wanderers added three more in the second half through Blaikie, Sangster for her hat-trick and Mulholland for a comfortable 6-2 win.





Dundee Wanderers v Clydesdale Western – photo by Duncan Gray



Earlier Western kept up the pressure at the top with a narrow 3-2 victory over Hillhead. It was level at the interval, Margery Justice opened for Western at a penalty corner but Becky Osbourne replied for Hillhead just before half-time.



There was a further exchange of goals in the second half, Susie Gilman put Western 2-1 ahead but Teresa Murio-Fernando again equalised. But with only two minutes left Justice again converted a penalty corner to have her side the valuable three points.



Grove Menzieshill certainly started off their day at Bells with a bang, a 12-0 win over bottom side Bromac Kelburne. The Taysiders were four up at the interval courtesy of a hat-trick by Ali Glasse-Davies and a single from Jamie Lyon.



The roles were a little reversed in the second half as Lyon picked up her hat-trick while Glasse-Davies scored another two in the goal avalanche.



The direct confrontation between Western and Grove Menzieshill proved to be a 12 goal cracker, the latter emerging victorious by 7-5 to move into second place alongside Edinburgh University. Grove Menzieshill`s Jamie Lyon proved the catalyst with a personal total of five.



The Dundonians reached half-time 4-2 ahead, Lyon scored a hat-trick with Glasse-Davies getting the other, Millie Steiger and Gilman replying for Western. Grove Menzieshill also took the second half 3-2, Lyon picked up another couple and Lauren Kingston got the other, at the other end Steiger completed her own hat-trick and sister Holly was the other scorer.



Wildcats finally recorded their first victory of the tournament with a 6-0 win over bottom side Kelburne. There were two goals each for Lucy Findlay and McKenzie Bell while Emma McDiarmid and Iona McIntyre-Been supplied the others.



Scottish Hockey Union media release