



Five goals from Ben Mackey helped Team Bath Buccaneers go clear at the top of the Jaffa Super 6s Men's Indoor Premier Division table at Bromsgrove School on Sunday.





He scored twice in a 3-2 win over Reading, and they followed that up with a 5-2 win over Holcombe with Mackey securing a hat-trick to take his tally for the competition to eight goals.



Those victories put Team Bath Buccaneers in the driving seat in the race to reach the finals, which this year are taking place at the Copper Box Arena in London on January 28.



Wimbledon are second in the table and two points behind after day two. After beating Brooklands MU 4-3 in the day’s opening game they had to settle for a 2-2 draw with East Grinstead.



But 22-year-old England ace Ed Horler tops the scoring charts with ten goals, after scoring one in both of Wimbledon’s games on Sunday to add to his scoring prowess from day one.



Surbiton are third after securing two wins on Sunday. Hendrik Geyer scored a hat-trick for them in a 6-1 win over Sevenoaks, while they battled to a 5-4 win over Reading in their second match, with GB ace Alan Forsyth scoring twice to take his tally for the competition to eight so far.



David Flanagan of Brooklands MU lies second in the scoring table. He scored a hat-trick in their 6-6 draw with Loughborough Students, while brother Peter Flanagan scored a hat-trick in their 4-3 loss to Wimbledon.



And in other matches East Grinstead and Holcombe also drew 3-3, while the day’s final game saw Sevenoaks secure their first victory, winning 7-3 against Loughborough Students.



England Hockey Board Media release