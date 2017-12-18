Glenanne produced a truly incredible comeback, netting twice in the closing three minutes to complete a stunning first half of the men’s EY Hockey League season.





It earned them a 4-3 win over Pembroke, transforming a 3-2 deficit into their eighth win out of 10 games to date, keeping them four points clear of the chasing Three Rock Rovers.



Gary Shaw was the match-winner, scoring from a brilliant move with the last play at St Andrew’s. It was the first time the Glens had led since the first half after Sam O’Connor had given them a second-minute advantage.



Stephen Sweetnam equalised before Alan Sothern put Pembroke in front in the second half. It stayed that way until nine minutes from the end when Shannon Boucher levelled at 2-2 only for Richard Lynch to scoop in for 3-2. Shane O’Donoghue won and scored a stroke in the 68th minute before Shaw snatched the victory.



Three Rock won a top quality tie at Lisnagarvey 3-2 to stay in the hunt, setting up a big date with Glenanne on January 20 in the league. A brilliant counter was finished off by Matthew Nelson for 1-0 to Garvey but Ross Canning and Luke Madeley swapped the lead before the end of the first quarter and Madeley wrapped up the points with a few minutes remaining.



Railway Union landed their first win of the season – and their first points – when they beat Cork C of I 2-1. Rob Devlin and Andy Gray exchanged first-half goals before Simon McKeever’s penalty corner in the third quarter won it for Railway.



It halves their gap to Cookstown, giving them hope that they can escape the bottom rung of the table in the new year. Cookstown, for their part, shared a 1-1 draw with Annadale with Michael Kerr’s goal annulled by a Rhiley Carr corner goal.



Monkstown closed the gap to the top four when they just about held on to a three-goal half-time lead as they beat Banbridge 3-2. Guy Sarratt, Davy Carson and Stephen Cole had them flying high only for Jamie Wright and Fraser Mills to trim the lead to one with six minutes to go. The Dubliners survived a last-minute corner to take the points.



The league now goes on a break until January 20th with Glenanne holding a four-point advantage with Three Rock lurking while Lisnagarvey have two games in hand that could also see them enter the frame.



EY Hockey League – day 10 results: Glenanne 4 (S O’Connor, S Boucher, S O’Donoghue, G Shaw) Pembroke 3 (S Sweetnam, A Sothern, R Lynch); Annadale 1 (R Carr) Cookstown 1 (M Kerr); Lisnagarvey 1 (M Nelson) Three Rock Rovers 3 (L Madeley 2, R Canning); Railway Union 2 (R Devlin, S McKeever) Cork C of I (A Gray); Banbridge 2 (J Wright, F Mills) Monkstown 3 (G Sarratt, D Carson, S Cole)



Day 10 round-up



Glenanne showed yet another incredible example of their fighting spirit to net twice in the last three minutes to turn a potential 3-2 defeat into a 4-3 win at St Andrew’s against Dublin rivals Pembroke.



It was their seventh win of the campaign by a single goal and their eighth in total, seeing them remain unbeaten into Christmas and four points clear of the chasing Three Rock Rovers.



Sam O’Connor got the greens off to a dream start when he exchanged passes with Richie Shaw and then applied a dinked finish over Mark Ingram. Pembroke replied with three corners in the first quarter while Jack Ryan and Nick Burns had big chances with Iain Walker excelling. Ingram tipped over Shannon Boucher’s rasping reverse.



In the second quarter, Walker brilliantly denied Patrick Shanahan from point blank range from a fifth corner before Pembroke got level after good baseline play opened the chance for Stephen Sweetnam to score.



Shane O’Donoghue was denied from Glenanne’s first corner on the half-time whistle while another big chance for him went high and over in the second half. Alan Sothern put Pembroke in front for the first time in the 45th minute when Richard Sweetnam intercepted and laid on a delicious pass which the striker added a finish to match on his backhand over Walker.



Walker won the next duel with Sothern with an out-stretched toe, keeping the scoreline at 2-1 at the third quarter break. Glenanne tied the game up with nine minutes to go when Boucher took on drag-flicking duties to score low on the stick side.



Within a minute, Walker made two great saves but the latter fell to Richard Lynch who scooped in to restore the Pembroke lead. Burns then had a chance to wrap up the game but he saw Walker come out to get a touch that lifted his shot onto the top of the goal.



The goalkeeper was pulled after that and the Glens duly profited. O’Donoghue was felled when through one-on-one, stepping up to score a stroke in the 68th minute for 3-3. And they did not rest on their laurels, forging two big attacks in the closing phases, the last of which saw Gary Shaw exchange passes down the left with his brother Richie before racing in and lifting over the goalkeeper – the last act in a classic tie.



Lisnagarvey 1 (M Nelson) Three Rock Rovers 3 (L Madeley 2, R Canning)



Three Rock produced their strongest performance of the season to date in a high quality tie at Comber Road, reversing the result from their first meeting this season.



Garvey had more of the possession in the first quarter and had a couple of circle enteries before opening the scoring in the 8th minute. Andy Williamson fed Matthew Nelson sliding in on the back post after a quick counter-attack set them through two on two.



Rovers equalised 15 minutes in when a mis-injected corner led to a couple of attempts at goal before falling to Ross Canning near the baseline and he quickly flicked in, indoor-style.



Luke Madeley then struck from a corner for 2-1 at the end of the first quarter and it stayed that way into the big break. High quality play from Garvey got them to the baseline on a couple of occasions after half-time but Rovers defended well to limit the danger.



The fourth quarter was again played at a very high pace. Jamie Carr made two stunning saves, the latter the best as he somehow got up to swat away for close range after an initial save.



Rovers put the result to bed with three minutes to go when Madeley – one of just three attackers at the head of the circle – scored his second. Garvey’s hopes of a fightback were then stymied as Paul Gleghorne picked up a card.



Railway Union 2 (R Devlin, S McKeever) Cork C of I (A Gray)



Simon McKeever’s second half goal saw Railway Union claim their first win and their first points of the men’s EY Hockey League campaign, putting a much brighter complexion on their hopes of avoiding the drop in the new year.



After a scoreless and reasonably chanceless first quarter, Railway skipper Rob Devlin broke the deadlock from play in the second only for Andy Gray to tie things up for C of I from a corner.



McKeever put Railway back in front in the third quarter from a set piece and the Sandymount side managed to hold on to that slender advantage until full-time. It halves the gap between them and Cookstown, meaning they are one-win off ninth spot, raising hopes they can avoid the automatic relegation spot.



Banbridge 2 (J Wright, F Mills) Monkstown 3 (G Sarratt, D Carson, S Cole)



Monkstown just about clung on to a three-goal half-time lead to continue Banbridge’s miserable run of results this season. The Dubliners went in front from a corner in the 14th minute with Guy Sarratt netting a low drag-flick.



Davy Carson then scored when Bann – who had Jonny McKee finally back in their line-up – failed to clear while Stephen Cole got the third before the half-time whistle arrived.



The three-goal advantage held throughout the third quarter as Gareth Lennox kept out a few more corners while McKee also drew a good stop from Dave Fitzgerald.



Jamie Wright got Bann on the board with 12 minutes to go after good work from Fraser Mills who subsequently scrambled home a second six minutes later on his reverse. And they won a corner with the final play but Fitzgerald saved to see Town hold on for the three points.



The result sees them close the gap Pembroke in fourth place to one point while Banbridge reamin in eighth place, waiting for their first win since day two of the campaign.



Annadale 1 (R Carr) Cookstown 1 (M Kerr)



The two promoted sides shared the spoils with Michael Kerr’s second quarter goal cancelled out by a blockbuster drag-flick from Rhiley Carr. The result means Annadale remain in sixth place on 11 points after their nine matches while Cookstown are in ninth in the relegation playoff position on six points.



Irish Hockey Association media release